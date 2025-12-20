Inspector Pravina Yadav, was quoted by Times of India, saying that the accused fled the crime scene after the heinous act, which took place between 11pm (Wednesday) and 3am on Thursday. At around 3-4am, the woman told police, she had managed to escape and raise the alarm. She then made her way to the Vedant Nagar Police station where she filed a report.

The 30-year-old nurse was on her way to meet her friend, who was staying at the same establishment, when she knocked on room 205 instead of 105. Instead of pointing out the correct number to her, the suspects – who were drinking alcohol – reportedly took advantage of the situation and gang-raped her.

