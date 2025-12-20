GOLD/FOREX
Crime alert: Three arrested for alleged gang rape in hotel room mix-up

30-year-old nurse knocks on wrong door, is raped

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
They were tracked down using tech and local intelligence within a span of three hours.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who knocked on their hotel room door by mistake on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old nurse was on her way to meet her friend, who was staying at the same establishment, when she knocked on room 205 instead of 105. Instead of pointing out the correct number to her, the suspects – who were drinking alcohol – reportedly took advantage of the situation and gang-raped her.

Inspector Pravina Yadav, was quoted by Times of India, saying that the accused fled the crime scene after the heinous act, which took place between 11pm (Wednesday) and 3am on Thursday. At around 3-4am, the woman told police, she had managed to escape and raise the alarm. She then made her way to the Vedant Nagar Police station where she filed a report.

The police were tracked down using tech and local intelligence within a span of three hours. They registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to gang rape, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.

Two of the suspects work in a bank while the third is an MBA student. They have been remanded in police custody for four days.

Police also noted that the victim is married, is the primary breadwinner in her family, and has a baby.

