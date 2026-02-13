Love by the Ocean at JA Ocean View Hotel

Enjoy a Valentine’s escape with rose petals, sparkling sips and sweeping sea views
Who says chivalry is dead? This Valentine’s Day, romance takes centre stage at JA Ocean View Hotel with an experience designed to impress, indulge, and completely spoil your loved one. Created for men who want to go all out to show their love, the “Treat Her Like A Queen” Valentine’s package is a grand romantic gesture where every detail is curated to make the loved one in your life feel adored from the moment she walks through the door. Think ocean-view luxury, chilled bubbly, rose-petal moments, and candlelit dining, all wrapped up in one unforgettable seaside escape.
Set along the vibrant promenade of The Walk at JBR, JA Ocean View Hotel is the ideal setting for this romantic getaway in the heart of the city. Overlooking the breathtaking Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and glittering Dubai skyline, the hotel pairs sweeping views with laid-back coastal energy, making it an idyllic retreat for couples looking to slow down, reconnect, and soak up the beauty of Dubai’s shoreline.
The indulgence begins from the very first moment of arrival. Guests booking the experience are upgraded from a Sea View Room to a Club Sea View Room, unlocking exclusive lounge access and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Inside, the room is transformed into a romantic haven, complete with floral arrangements, balloons, a heart-shaped pillow, and chilled bubbly with strawberries waiting to be enjoyed together. The experience is elevated even further with a beautifully prepared bathtub adorned with rose petals, setting the scene for a truly indulgent evening of relaxation and romance.
As night falls, OIA, the hotel’s Greek-inspired destination restaurant, is calling, where a specially curated Valentine’s Day set menu for two awaits. Paired with a bottle of grape, the experience unfolds in OIA’s breezy, whitewashed setting overlooking the shimmering turquoise waters below, where soulful flavours, candlelit ambience, and relaxed Aegean vibes set the tone for a truly memorable night.
Throughout the stay, guests can also enjoy Club Lounge access. Open daily, head to the Coral Lounge, perched on the 24th floor, to savour a relaxed breakfast overlooking the Gulf, linger over afternoon high tea with sweet and savoury bites, and toast to love during evening happy hour with complimentary beverages and light refreshments. Thoughtful privileges, including daily complimentary laundry and attentive personalised service, ensure the entire experience feels seamless, elevated, and utterly carefree, allowing couples to focus on nothing but each other.
Featuring impeccable sunrise views over the Gulf, intimate dining, and indulgent details designed to delight, JA Ocean View Hotel’s Valentine’s Day package offers a seamless blend of romance, comfort, and unforgettable moments. With limited availability across select dates, book early to make a grand romantic statement and create a Valentine’s Day she will never forget.
When: Stay valid on February 13, 14, or 15
Offer inclusions:
· Sea View Room with complimentary upgrade to a Club Sea View Room, including lounge access and selected benefits
· Valentine’s Day special set menu at OIA for two, including a bottle of grape
· A bottle of bubbly and strawberries served in-room
· Romantic room décor, including floral setup and balloons
· Heart-shaped pillow
· Romantic turndown service with soft lighting, delicate accents, and carefully curated details designed for a memorable evening
· Romantic bathtub setup with rose petals
Price: Starting from Dh2,600 for two
Terms & conditions:
· Subject to availability
· Advance booking required
* For more information, visit https://www.jaresortshotels.com/