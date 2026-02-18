UAE to see clear skies but warns of overnight humidity and fog

Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 2:13pm, followed by a second high tide at 3:16am. Low tides are forecast at 8:03am and around 8:53pm. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will occur at 11:01am, followed by another at 11:20pm, with low tides expected at 4:58pm and 5:41am.