UAE to see clear skies but warns of overnight humidity and fog

NCM forecasts partial clouds and reduced visibility in western areas
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has forecast generally clear skies with periods of partial cloud on Thursday, as humid conditions are expected to develop overnight and into early Friday, raising the possibility of fog or mist in parts of the country’s western regions.
In its daily weather bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, the Centre said light to moderate winds will prevail, blowing from the south-easterly to north-easterly direction. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 20 km/h, occasionally freshening and reaching up to 30 km/h.
Humidity levels are forecast to rise overnight, which may lead to reduced visibility in some areas by Friday morning, particularly in western coastal and inland zones. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and follow traffic safety guidance during early morning hours.
Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 2:13pm, followed by a second high tide at 3:16am. Low tides are forecast at 8:03am and around 8:53pm. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will occur at 11:01am, followed by another at 11:20pm, with low tides expected at 4:58pm and 5:41am.
Temperatures across the country are expected to remain moderate for this time of year. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are forecast to reach highs of around 32°C, while Dubai is expected to see a maximum of 31°C. Coastal areas such as Ajman and Umm Al Quwain will range between 30°C and 31°C, with slightly cooler conditions in Fujairah at around 29°C.
Humidity is set to remain relatively high, especially in western areas including Al Ruwais and Al Sila, where maximum levels could reach 90 per cent. Overnight lows are expected to range between 15°C and 20°C across most parts of the country.