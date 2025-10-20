7 best outdoor workout spots in the UAE this winter

Winter in the UAE is the perfect excuse to take your workouts outside. As the temperatures drop, the city transforms into a playground for fitness lovers, from desert trails and beachside tracks to scenic parks and mountain routes. Outdoor workouts not only boost energy and endurance, they also let you soak in fresh air and stunning landscapes while breaking a sweat. In this guide, we’ve rounded up seven of the best spots across the UAE to get active this winter. Grab your gear, lace up your sneakers, and discover where fitness meets adventure under clear skies.