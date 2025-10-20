7 best outdoor workout spots in the UAE this winter

From desert trails to beachside gyms, stay active and energized this season.
Winter in the UAE is the perfect excuse to take your workouts outside. As the temperatures drop, the city transforms into a playground for fitness lovers, from desert trails and beachside tracks to scenic parks and mountain routes. Outdoor workouts not only boost energy and endurance, they also let you soak in fresh air and stunning landscapes while breaking a sweat. In this guide, we’ve rounded up seven of the best spots across the UAE to get active this winter. Grab your gear, lace up your sneakers, and discover where fitness meets adventure under clear skies.
If you’re ready to push your limits and soak up the desert vibes, the Al Qudra cycle track is calling. This free-to-use track is where fitness meets adventure, offering a sweat-inducing ride surrounded by the beauty of the Dubai desert.
Stretching across 86km, the track winds along Al Qudra Road and through golden sand dunes, giving riders the chance to spot camels, oryx, and a variety of desert birds along the way. With resting stations peppered throughout, you can take a breather or simply pause to enjoy the views.
The track attracts everyone from casual cyclists to seasoned club riders. The route is perfect for novices looking to challenge themselves or fitness enthusiasts eager to clock serious kilometers while surrounded by stunning desert landscapes.
So grab your helmet, hop on your bike, and let the desert become your personal gym. It's free entry.
Location: Past Arabian Ranches, Dubai.
Kite Beach isn’t just for sunbathing and catching waves. It’s a hotspot for outdoor fitness lovers. Lace up your running shoes and hit the sand or the long, bouncy jogging track for a quick 5K with a view.
Not in the mood to sprint? No worries! Stroll in style along the boardwalk, soak in the sea breeze, and enjoy the lively beach vibes. Either way, Kite Beach is your go-to spot for fun, fitness, and some serious Vitamin D.
Location: Umm Suqeim, Dubai.
Cycling enthusiasts, rejoice! The longest mountain trails in the UAE are now open, and it’s the perfect excuse to pack your bike and hit the hills for a morning ride.
With 21 routes covering a total of 86km, there’s something for everyone — from seasoned riders looking for a challenge to casual cyclists who just want to enjoy the scenery. Not into cycling? No problem! The green trails are ideal for a refreshing walk too.
Tips for your visit
Go early to beat the heat.
Bring plenty of water and snacks for energy.
Take in the stunning mountain views and fresh air while you pedal or stroll.
Details:
Opening hours:
Mon–Fri: 6am–6pm
Sat–Sun: 6am–6:30pm
Location: Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre, Hatta
Picking a favourite golf course in Dubai is no easy feat, but Emirates Golf Club just nudges ahead — it’s within walking distance (or a short buggy ride) from Time Out Towers. Established in 1988, EGC made history as the Middle East’s first grass course and hosts the fiercely competitive Dubai Desert Classic.
EGC isn’t just one course — there are three to choose from. The Faldo Course challenges seasoned golfers (and offers the unique chance to try night golf), while the par-3 academy course is perfect for beginners. Not quite feeling the swing today? Topgolf is just around the corner — a fun, laid-back alternative for all skill levels, complete with a licensed bar for post-game sips.
Take it easy: stroll the fairways, sip on something refreshing, or just enjoy the stunning greens. Whether you’re aiming for a birdie or just some chill time outdoors, Emirates Golf Club has you covered. Prices vary
Details
Opening hours: 6am–11pm
Location: Emirates Golf Club, Sheikh Zayed Road
Hatta is a playground for the outdoorsy at heart. Hiking and mountain biking are top picks for exploring the rugged terrain — and don’t forget, it’s home to the longest cycling trails in the UAE.
But if you’re looking to mix fitness with a splash of adventure, grab a kayak and paddle around the breathtaking Hatta Dam. Not only will you get a full-body workout — arms, core, and legs all in action — but the majestic mountain scenery makes it one of the most Instagram-worthy outdoor activities in Dubai.
Details:
Prices: From Dh60
Mon–Thu: 7am–11am, 3pm–9pm
Fri–Sun: 7am–9pm
Location: Hatta Dam, Hatta
Skateboarding is taking Dubai by storm, and it’s not just fun — it’s a fantastic way to get active outdoors. One of the city’s favourite skate spots is the 3,100 sq m XPark by Etisalat at Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim.
With 29 obstacles designed for all skill levels, from complete beginners to seasoned pros, it’s the perfect playground to practice kickflips, ollies, and every trick in between. Whether you’re looking to learn, train, or just have fun, XPark has you covered.
Details
Prices: Vary
Sun–Fri: 2:30pm–5:30pm | 6pm–9:30pm
Sat: 8am–11:30am | 2:30pm–5:30pm | 6pm–9:30pm
Location: Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim
Looking for a one-stop spot to get your sweat on? This fitness hub has it all — from a swimming pool and sprint track to a variety of outdoor training equipment. Whether you’re crushing a solo session or joining a high-energy group class, you can build strength and stamina while enjoying the fresh air.
Details:
Prices: Vary
Open daily: 6am–midnight
