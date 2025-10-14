Mid-term break in Dubai just got a whole lot sweeter. If your taste buds are craving gooey, cheesy, syrup-soaked magic, it’s time to hunt down the city’s Kunafa spots. From traditional Nabulsi classics to indulgent twists loaded with cream, chocolate, or crunchy toppings, Dubai’s dessert scene has something for every sweet tooth. These seven spots promise pure Kunafa bliss. Get ready to eat, snap, and repeat—because this mid-term break is all about turning dessert dreams into delicious reality.