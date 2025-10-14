Get ready to eat, snap, and repeat, where you turn dessert dreams into reality
Mid-term break in Dubai just got a whole lot sweeter. If your taste buds are craving gooey, cheesy, syrup-soaked magic, it’s time to hunt down the city’s Kunafa spots. From traditional Nabulsi classics to indulgent twists loaded with cream, chocolate, or crunchy toppings, Dubai’s dessert scene has something for every sweet tooth. These seven spots promise pure Kunafa bliss. Get ready to eat, snap, and repeat—because this mid-term break is all about turning dessert dreams into delicious reality.
Looking for a weekend treat that will thrill the children and your sweet tooth? Al Baba Sweets is a Lebanese dessert wonderland where exploring is half the fun. We're talking syrup-soaked baklava, gooey kunafa, delicate halawet al jibn, and handmade Tunisian delights—basically, a sugary playground for all ages. Let the children pick their favourites, or grab a colourful box to share with the family later (you know you want to).
Where to go: Al Barsha (next to Mall of the Emirates), Al Safa 2 (Jumeirah)
Mid-term break calls for a sweet escape, and this spot delivers dessert heaven on a plate. From affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets to French pastries, plus coffee, fresh juices, and ice cream, there’s something for every craving. Dive into gooey chocolates, crunchy kahk, or a perfectly layered cake while sipping a freshly brewed coffee and plotting your next indulgent bite.
Where to go: 8 Al Muraqqabat St – Deira, Dubai | Corniche Buhairah Corniche Street, opposite Al Noor Masjid – Sharjah
Mid-term break craving a sweet fix without wandering the city? Wafi Gourmet has you covered! Tucked right inside the mall, it’s a paradise for Arabic dessert lovers. From flaky baklava to gooey kunafa, all the classics (and a few surprises) are ready to make your break a little sweeter.
Where to go: Dubai Mall
Specialising in traditional Arabic desserts like cheese katayef, baklava, mamoul, warbat, and hares, Qwaider Al Nabulsi is a go-to for anyone with a sweet tooth. Their beautifully arranged pre-order trays are perfect for family gatherings or mid-term treat feasts, and extra stuffing is available on request for those who like to go all out.
Where: Deira, Dubai
Feras Sweets is Dubai’s legend, serving authentic Palestinian treats since 1984. A favourite for Nabulsi Knafeh lovers, it’s all about top-tier quality and unapologetic authenticity. From the classics—Kunafa Naama and Kunafa Kheshna—to indulgent creations like Kunafa Mabrooma with cream, Kunafa Naren, and Kunafa with Kaak, Feras proves that when it comes to Kunafa Nabulsiya, they still run the show.
Where: Sheikh Zayed Rd - opposite Al Salik Gate - Al Barsha - Al Barsha 1 - Dubai, also near Discovery Gardens
Ibsais Sweets brings the authentic taste of Nablus to Dubai, straight from the family kitchen. Rooted in Palestinian tradition, every pastry is handcrafted with care using top-quality all-natural ingredients—think traditional Nabulsi cheese and turmeric instead of artificial colours. Made the same way it’s been in Nablus for generations, Ibsais serves Knafeh that’s as authentic and homemade as it gets.
Chef Halawa, Nablus-born culinary maestro, is Dubai’s go-to for authentic Palestinian flavours. A star of the city’s supper club scene, he celebrates Palestinian cuisine with long Levantine tables and dishes that honour tradition. Through pop-ups, private catering, and his supper clubs, Chef Halawa serves everything from rich mains to his signature traditional knafeh, proving that authenticity and heritage never go out of style.
