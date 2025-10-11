9 days, 9 adventures: UAE mid-term break magic for children who think they’ve seen it all

These trips promise fun, learning, and a little bit of magic for curious young minds
The UAE’s nine-day mid-term break is here, and it’s the perfect excuse to shake up your children’s routine with adventures that go beyond the usual playgrounds and malls. Even children who think they’ve seen it all will find something new, exciting, and Instagram-worthy across the Emirates. From mountain treks in Fujairah to historic explorations in Sharjah, nature escapes in Kalba, and splash-filled beach days at the Palm, there’s a world of discovery waiting. We’ve rounded up nine can’t-miss experiences—one for each day of the break—that promise fun, learning, and a little bit of magic for curious young minds
Perched above Khorfakkan in Sharjah, Al Miqsar Village (Najd Al Miqsar) is a heritage hideout full of stories waiting to be discovered. The stone houses are nearly 100 years old, and there’s a 300-year-old fortress overlooking lush mountain valleys. Children can hike up to forts, wander through ancient wadi beds, and spot rocks engraved with camels, horses—and maybe imagine tales from two thousand years ago. After wandering, chill at Wishi Café with sweeping views over Wadi Shie or enjoy walking trails toward Al Rafisah Dam. It’s history, adventure, and nature rolled into one magical day out.
Nestled in the dramatic Dibba mountains, Dibba Mountain Park & Resort is a family playground meets nature escape. Think zip-lining over green trails, climbing and trekking routes (3km & 5km) that let even little adventurers feel like explorers, and paddle tennis courts to challenge siblings (or parents!). When you want to chill, splash in one of the two swimming pools or lounge in your villa with sweeping mountain views. For foodies (young or old), there’s a menu that includes fun children’s picks, and BBQ spots for marshmallow nights. Added perks: a playground, archery range, buggy service, and cozy chalets that feel like a hideaway in the hills.
Set into the heart of Fujairah and set among dramatic Hajar mountain scenery, Fujairah Adventure Park is every child's dream playground. This means, biking trails more than 15 km long (for all levels), ziplines over Haam Dam, and a giant swing that’ll make your heart skip a beat. There’s a dedicated Kids Zone with bike ramps and safe play tracks. Want more thrills? Try the quick flight, bag jump, or wall climbing (110 cm min height for some). Hungry? Chill out in the chalet or picnic zones with BBQs, take in mountain views and stretch your legs on one of the many hiking routes. Pure adventure for big and small!
Perched on a mountain overlooking Khor Fakkān Square, the Resistance Monument is a dramatic and inspiring place for children to learn and explore. Built in 2019 under the Sharjah Museums Authority’s guidance, it honours the bravery of people who defended the city during the Portuguese invasion in 1507. The curved, helmet-shaped memorial has two halls inside: one shows historical tools and posters, the other screens the short film “Khorfakkan 1507” that brings the past alive. There’s a hall made entirely of glass with sweeping views of town and sea. The site is free to visit, has ramps for wheelchair access, lifts, restrooms, and a café with views so good you’ll want to linger.
Al Fahidi (also known as Al Bastakiya) is like stepping into a storybook of old Dubai. Founded in the 1890s, it’s full of sand-coloured stone and coral homes, wooden lattice windows, cosy courtyards, and the clever wind-towers (barajeel) that once cooled houses in the hot desert. Children can walk through narrow alleys, peek into museums (like Dubai Museum in Al Fahidi Fort), explore the Coffee Museum, and spot the old wooden doors and decorative details at every turn. Galleries and art studios are scattered around, often set in restored heritage homes, making even a short visit feel like an art treasure hunt. Bring comfy shoes, go in the morning or late afternoon when the light is soft, and stop by one of the traditional cafés to try Emirati treats and hear tales of what life used to be like before tall skyscrapers.
Step back in time without leaving the mountains — Hatta Heritage Village is where history meets adventure. Set against the dramatic peaks of the Hajar Mountains, this restored village brings traditional Emirati life to life with over 30 stone, mud, and palm-frond buildings. Children can wander through the ruler’s house (Bait Al Wali), climb ancient watchtowers for valley views, and see how people once cooked, weaved, and traded. There are falaj water channels to explore, museums filled with tools and crafts, and local shops selling handmade treasures. Entry is free, and every corner feels like a story waiting to be discovered.
Dubai Municipality Nursery in Warsan is a green oasis for families looking to explore nature and gardening on a budget. Located in the Al Warsan 3 area, this nursery offers a vast selection of plants—both indoor and outdoor—at incredibly affordable prices. Some plants are priced as low as 0.50 AED, making it an ideal spot for families to pick up plants without breaking the bank. The nursery is open daily from 8 AM to 5 PM, except on Fridays. It's a great place to introduce children to the joys of gardening and nature.
Al Hefaiyah Lake, nestled in the Hajar Mountains of Kalba, Sharjah, is a stunning family-friendly escape that blends natural beauty with fun activities. Spanning 132,000 square meters, the lake offers kayaking (single and double kayaks), motorised boat rides, and a 3.17 km scenic trail perfect for walking or cycling. Children can enjoy a dedicated play area, while adults relax at the on-site café and restaurant with panoramic mountain views. Open daily from 4 PM to 1 AM, with parking, restrooms, and shaded spots, Al Hefaiyah Lake is the ideal spot for families and nature lovers to unwind, explore, and soak in the tranquility of Kalba.
Wrap up the holidays with a splash at Palm Jumeirah Beach Club! Children can jump between the pool and the sea, or relax on comfy loungers while soaking up the sun. There’s even a chance to try tasty Pan-Asian bites and sip on a refreshing drink, making it a perfect way to end the break on a fun, sunny note.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox