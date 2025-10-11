9 days, 9 adventures: UAE mid-term break magic for children who think they’ve seen it all

Al Fahidi (also known as Al Bastakiya) is like stepping into a storybook of old Dubai. Founded in the 1890s, it’s full of sand-coloured stone and coral homes, wooden lattice windows, cosy courtyards, and the clever wind-towers (barajeel) that once cooled houses in the hot desert. Children can walk through narrow alleys, peek into museums (like Dubai Museum in Al Fahidi Fort), explore the Coffee Museum, and spot the old wooden doors and decorative details at every turn. Galleries and art studios are scattered around, often set in restored heritage homes, making even a short visit feel like an art treasure hunt. Bring comfy shoes, go in the morning or late afternoon when the light is soft, and stop by one of the traditional cafés to try Emirati treats and hear tales of what life used to be like before tall skyscrapers.