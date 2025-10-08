It's not about perfection or intensity; it's about being present and making moments count
Returning to fitness as a new mum, or even as a mother of a toddler, can feel daunting. For some, it’s the last thing on their mind amid sleepless nights, school pickups, and trying to keep little ones busy.
Yet, some Dubai mums have found ways to blend movement with motherhood, turning workouts into moments of connection and joy.
How do they do it? They explain.
Dubai-based Akshata Bhat Gupta has always been surrounded by movement, perhaps as long as she can remember. It’s a journey that began with Bharatnatyam at the age of four, and belly dancing at 18. And then teaching yoga and dance. “So, when my daughter was born, or even when I was pregnant, it was just natural progression, to continue this fitness practice, because I felt incomplete without it, so I made every effort to evolve my routine with this new human who doesn’t always follow the rules,” she chuckles.
Adjusting to life with a baby wasn’t always easy. “In the beginning, it does feel a little frustrating that you cannot do the workout that you used to do, or put in the kind of time, but, what it taught me was, creativity.”
She sought ways to entertain and engage her ‘little human’ as she puts it. And of course, the little one thoroughly enjoys it. “It’s so nice to see that,” reflects Gupta. “For her, there’s happiness in just being around me. She sees the practice as something important.” And beyond the fun, Gupta also observes fine changes in her daughter’s flexibility and motor skills too.
As Gupta explains, before you have a child, you tend to think in terms of strict routines. But, after the baby is born, you can’t think like that any longer. You shouldn’t hold yourself to such high standards, else you will be disappointed. So you learn to be okay with the phases, the lows especially, and enjoy those days as best as you can,” she says. And as you realise, “Working out together is just so good, for both, your child just enjoys time with you,” notes Gupta.
Muna Mustafa, Co-Founder of SupperClub Middle East, echoes this sentiment. “As a mom, consciously making time to exercise is challenging — especially when my kids were infants. But over time, I realised that fitness didn’t have to be something separate from my time with them. In fact, it organically became one of my favorite ways to connect,” she says.
She shares how movement became part of daily routines. She started incorporating movement into their daily routines, even in the smallest ways. “When my babies were tiny, I used their weight for strength training or did simple yoga stretches while they played beside me or on top of me even. Sometimes I would hold them during squats or lunges — they would giggle, and I would get a great workout.”
Mustafa emphasises: It wasn’t about perfection or intensity. It was about being present, moving together and making those moments count. As her children have grown, the activities have evolved. “Now, we roll out yoga mats together and turn it into a playful session of stretches and laughter. On weekends, we head outside to kick a ball, go for a bike ride, or simply chase each other around the park,” she reflects.
These activities aren’t just good for the body— they strengthen the bond and teach the children that movement is a joyful part of everyday life.
Even brief moments of activity make a difference. “Even on busy mornings, I carve out ten minutes for us to move together. That short time resets my mood, gives me a sense of accomplishment, and fills my kids’ emotional cups before the day begins. It’s amazing how such a small ritual can make such a big difference.”
For Mustafa, mixing exercise with motherhood has shifted her perspective entirely. “Blending exercise with motherhood has changed how I see fitness — it’s not a separate task on my to-do list. It’s an opportunity to be fully present, to model self-care, and to bond with my kids. These shared moments of movement, laughter, and connection have become some of my favourite memories.”
Similarly, Ulyana Aladic’s eight-year-old daughter joins her for Zumba classes. “As a toddler, she joined me for yoga and dancing too. It really helped us to bond, and also considering that we never had a nanny, it was ‘convenient’ to take my daughter to work with me,” explains Aladic, a dance and pilates instructor.
On the other hand, Dubai-based Safia, recalls the anxiety she faced at returning to fitness, just after daughter was born. “I was overweight and very stressed in all the post-partum blues. So that was something that was on my mind,” she says. Nevertheless, Safia didn’t give up: She made small, gradual changes, rather jumping into full workouts. “I would just take her for strolls in the park, in the pram. It would be around 10 to 15 minutes, but even that walk helped so much,” explains Safia.
Gradually, as her daughter turned three, Safia found a way to continue her workouts and dance routines, with her daughter joining in occasionally. “I love that she already has an attitude towards fitness,” she says.
