As Gupta explains, before you have a child, you tend to think in terms of strict routines. But, after the baby is born, you can’t think like that any longer. You shouldn’t hold yourself to such high standards, else you will be disappointed. So you learn to be okay with the phases, the lows especially, and enjoy those days as best as you can,” she says. And as you realise, “Working out together is just so good, for both, your child just enjoys time with you,” notes Gupta.