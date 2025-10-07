Don't wait! 7 early Diwali gifts your children in UAE will love, 2025

Diwali is around the corner, but savvy parents know the key to a stress-free celebration is starting early. From fun tech gadgets to creative DIY kits, the right gifts can light up your children’s festive season while sparking imagination and joy. We’ve rounded up 7 early Diwali gifts your children in the UAE will love in 2025 — handpicked for fun, learning, and unforgettable moments. Whether it’s building epic LEGO creations, capturing instant memories with a camera, or diving into screen-free audio adventures, these gifts promise excitement, creativity, and smiles that last far beyond the festival lights.