Don't wait! 7 early Diwali gifts your children in UAE will love, 2025

Diwali is around the corner, but savvy parents know the key to a stress-free celebration is starting early. From fun tech gadgets to creative DIY kits, the right gifts can light up your children’s festive season while sparking imagination and joy. We’ve rounded up 7 early Diwali gifts your children in the UAE will love in 2025 — handpicked for fun, learning, and unforgettable moments. Whether it’s building epic LEGO creations, capturing instant memories with a camera, or diving into screen-free audio adventures, these gifts promise excitement, creativity, and smiles that last far beyond the festival lights.
Give your little one a Diwali gift that sparks imagination and hours of fun. The LEGO Classic Bricks and Eyes set lets kids bring their wildest creations to life — from funny-faced robots to quirky creatures — with 450 colourful pieces and a playful mix of expressive eyes. It’s all about creativity, storytelling, and endless possibilities (no screens required). It doesn't matter if they’re new to LEGO or seasoned mini architects, this set guarantees laughter, learning, and plenty of joyful moments.
This Diwali, gift your child the blend of fun and tech with the VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2. Designed for those with a taste of adventure, it features dual cameras for selfies and videos, cool photo effects, and built-in games that make learning feel like play. Children can also tell time in style with 50+ digital and analog watch faces, while motion sensors track steps and active play. Durable, splash-proof, and packed with creativity, it’s the smartwatch that keeps them entertained and on the move — no phone needed.
Bring the thrill of the racetrack home this Diwali with the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car — a showstopping 1,434-piece replica built for true F1 fans. Designed in collaboration with McLaren Racing, this detailed model captures the sleek lines, bold orange-blue livery, and authentic mechanical elements of the 2022 F1 car. Perfect for adults who love motorsport, engineering, or a good weekend build, it doubles as a stunning collectible display once complete. Whether you’re gifting a racing enthusiast or treating yourself, this is LEGO at its most grown-up and glorious.
Level up your Diwali gifting game with the Nintendo Switch OLED — the console for gamers on the go. Featuring a stunning 7-inch OLED display, this model delivers richer colours, sharper contrast, and smoother gameplay whether docked to a TV or played handheld. With its sleek white Joy-Cons, improved audio, and built-in kickstand for tabletop fun, it’s perfect for family tournaments or solo adventures. From Mario Kart marathons to Zelda quests, this is a gift that guarantees non-stop festive fun — no matter where you play.
Add a cultural twist to Diwali gifting with the Imagimake Learn Indian Art Forms Kit — a hands-on creative box that celebrates India’s rich artistic heritage. Designed for kids aged 8 to 12, this all-in-one DIY set introduces five iconic styles: Madhubani, Warli, Lippan, Mandala, and Block Printing. Each project comes with easy-to-follow instructions and materials to craft colourful, textured masterpieces inspired by traditional designs. It’s a perfect way to blend art, learning, and festive fun — while keeping hands busy and creative minds engaged.
Make Diwali memories instant with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 — the perfect snap-and-print camera for kids, teens, and anyone who loves capturing life’s colourful moments. With its playful bubble design and easy point-and-shoot setup, this camera delivers bright, high-quality prints in seconds. The automatic exposure and built-in selfie mirror make every shot flawless, whether it’s a family portrait or festive décor close-up. Compact, fun, and available in pastel shades, it’s the Diwali gift for creative spirits who love to shoot, share, and decorate their world.
Gift a screen-free audio adventure this Diwali with the Yoto Mini (2024 Edition) — the ultimate all-in-one storytelling and music device for older kids. Perfect for travel or home, it plays stories, podcasts, music, and radio with just a tap of its smart cards. Use it as a speaker or with headphones, making it ideal for shared family fun or quiet personal time. With no screens to distract, it encourages imagination, listening skills, and independent play. Comes with a starter pack to jumpstart endless hours of entertainment.
