Diwali isn’t here yet, but your party plans should be — 8 ways to celebrate big on a budget in the UAE

It doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and UAE event planners are to tell you so. According to Hitesh Sharma, Managing Director of Taste Studio and Taste Studio Bistro, and Alyena Russo, an event planner, the secret is all in the planning. “Diwali is such a special time of the year, and everyone wants to celebrate it with friends and family, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. The most important thing is to plan ahead and set a realistic budget so that you can enjoy the festivities without stress,” Sharma explains.