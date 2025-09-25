Diwali isn’t here yet, but your party plans should be — 8 ways to celebrate big on a budget in the UAE

The most important thing is to plan ahead and set a realistic budget
Diwali is just a few weeks away, and yes, we see you, anxious over-planners! You’re already juggling budgets, pondering home décor, and debating what to serve for your feast. That’s where we come in. No doubt, planning a dazzling Diwali bash in the UAE can go from festive fun to wallet-busting chaos if you don’t play your cards right.
It doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and UAE event planners are to tell you so. According to Hitesh Sharma, Managing Director of Taste Studio and Taste Studio Bistro, and Alyena Russo, an event planner, the secret is all in the planning. “Diwali is such a special time of the year, and everyone wants to celebrate it with friends and family, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. The most important thing is to plan ahead and set a realistic budget so that you can enjoy the festivities without stress,” Sharma explains.
So, decide your budget before you start scrolling through Pinterest boards filled with extravagant décor ideas that spell credit card debit.
Food is the heart of any Diwali party. The planners advice: Keep it simple, a mix of everything and delicious.
“When it comes to food, I always suggest focusing on dishes that are crowd-pleasers and versatile. You can create a menu that feels lavish while keeping it cost-effective by selecting a few signature items and complementing them with simpler, yet delicious options.”
Consider showstoppers like butter chicken or paneer tikka, paired with budget-friendly sides like seasonal veggies, pulao, or chana masala. Guests leave happy, and your wallet doesn’t cry.
Home hosting is always cheaper, but Sharma warns about hidden costs:
“Many people think hosting at home is cheaper, but when you factor in décor, seating, and cleanup, costs can quickly add up." So, if you want to look out, search venues that handles catering, seating, and cleanup can actually save money and stress — plus, you get to enjoy the party!
You don’t need to splurge on décor to make it magical. Sharma shares: “Small touches, like handmade rangoli, fairy lights, or personalised candles, can make a huge difference and elevate the atmosphere without adding much to the cost.”
Even a simple string of lights around your dessert table or DIY candles can create a cosy, festive vibe, says Russo.
Procrastinators, beware! Booking last-minute can hurt both your wallet and your nerves. “Planning early is also key; booking your vendors and catering ahead of time helps you get better deals and avoids last-minute stress,” Sharma says.
Pro tip: Seasonal ingredients are not only fresher but cheaper too — perfect for Diwali spreads.
Why not make your décor double as fun? Sharma recommends: “You can even combine décor and entertainment, for example, setting up a live music corner or a themed photo booth that doubles as décor. A vibrant backdrop can become a selfie station, or a small live music corner can entertain guests without extra costs.
The ultimate goal: A party that’s festive, fun, and worry-free. “The idea is to create a celebration that feels vibrant and joyous, where every detail is taken care of, and everyone can truly enjoy the spirit of Diwali without worrying about overspending,” Sharma explains.
Remember: The lights, laughter, and company matter more than a high price tag.
Budget doesn’t mean boring. With a little creativity, your Diwali bash can feel luxurious: handmade décor, clever food presentation, and interactive entertainment make a big impact without emptying your bank accounts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox