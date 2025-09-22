GOLD/FOREX
8 top Navratri picks for music, dandiya nights and festive fun in the UAE 2025

Navratri is a vibrant celebration, brimming with colour, food, and family moments.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
From booming Bluetooth speakers to dazzling dance gear, these 8 essentials are guaranteed to make your Navratri celebrations vibrant, energetic, and truly unforgettable.

Navratri 2025 has arrived, and the festive energy in the UAE is already building. From vibrant Dandiya nights to soul-stirring music and colourful celebrations, it’s the best time to get your home and party essentials ready. So, if you're hosting friends and family or dancing the night away at a Garba gathering, remember that the right gear can take your festivities to the next level. From powerful Bluetooth speakers to glamourous dance accessories, we’ve rounded up 8 must-haves that promise to make your Navratri celebrations fun, lively, and unforgettable. Let the festivities begin!

1) Best Bluetooth Speaker: JBL PartyBox 310 Portable Party Speaker

Bring the beats to your Navratri celebrations with the JBL PartyBox 310 Portable Speaker. From Garba to lighting up Dandiya nights, this delivers JBL Pro Sound that fills every corner with crystal-clear, thumping music. The built-in dazzling lights sync to the rhythm, creating an electrifying dance floor vibe right at home.

With up to 18 hours of battery life and built-in wheels, take the party anywhere, from living rooms to rooftop Garba setups. Rain or splash won’t stop the fun thanks to its IPX4 splashproof design, while sound effects and karaoke mode let you get playful and interactive with friends and family. Perfect for Navratri nights, this speaker ensures every twirl, stomp, and clap is celebrated in style.

2) Best Festive Wear: Prisha India Craft Cotton Craft Kathak

Make every step count this Navratri with the Prisha India Craft Cotton Kathak Ghungroo Pair. With 50 + 50 jingles, these anklets bring lively rhythm to every Garba and Dandiya spin. Crafted with soft cotton straps, they’re comfortable for hours of dancing while delivering a crisp, traditional sound that elevates your festive moves.

A good choice for practice or the main celebration, these ghungroos add authenticity, energy, and festive sparkle to your Navratri nights. Dance, twirl, and celebrate the season with every jingle!

3) Best Decorative Lamp: Akhand Jyot Diya

Light up Navratri celebrations with a stunning lamp. Designed for long-lasting illumination, this large diya holds 250 ml of oil and can stay lit for hours at a stretch, creating a warm, auspicious glow for your rituals and festive décor.

Featuring an adjustable bati knob and wick-lifting screw lever, it’s easy to manage the flame, while the glass cover ensures safety, without missing the classiness. Made from authentic brass and borosilicate glass, this diya combines traditional charm with modern convenience, making it a perfect centerpiece for your prayers, poojas, or Navratri décor.

4) Best Festive Lighting: Echosari Smart 600 LED Curtain Lights

Elevate your Navratri celebrations with the echosari Smart 600 LED Curtain Lights. Measuring 20ft x 10ft, these vibrant, RGB colour-changing lights turn any space—home, backyard, or party venue—into a dazzling festive stage perfect for Garba and Dandiya nights.

With Alexa compatibility and app control, you can easily customise colors, patterns, and brightness to match the mood of every dance and celebration. Flexible, DIY-friendly, and dynamic, these curtain lights bring sparkle, energy, and magic to your Navratri décor.

5) Best for Ambience: JR Handicrafts World Decorative Metal Diya

Add a touch of beauty and festivity to your Navratri décor with the JR Handicrafts World Decorative Metal Diya Lotus Urli Tealight Holder. This golden lotus bowl is perfect for floating flowers or tealight candles, creating a serene and celebratory ambiance for your home, office, or table.

Crafted with attention to detail and featuring vibrant multicolor accents, it blends traditional charm with modern décor flair, making it an ideal centerpiece for prayers, poojas, or festive gatherings. Light it up, float some blooms, and let your Navratri celebrations glow with warmth and style.

6) Carvaan Saregama Mini Bhakti Bluetooth Speaker

You can bring your favourite songs to your Navratri celebrations with the Saregama Carvaan Mini Bhakti Bluetooth Speaker in vibrant orange! Compact yet powerful, this speaker lets you stream bhajans, songs, and your favourite playlists with crisp sound clarity.

With Bluetooth connectivity and portable design, it’s easy to move around, making sure every corner of your home is filled with spiritual music and positive energy during the nine nights of Navratri. Celebrate with devotion and style with this must-have audio companion for the season.

7) Best to Keep Cool: LEVOIT Smart Control 25dB Silent Tower Fan

No doubt, all the action and dancing can drain you out too. So, how about staying cool? Standing tall at 42 inches, this fan delivers powerful 7.9m/s airflow while keeping noise to a whisper at just 25dB, so you can enjoy Garba and Dandiya nights without distractions.

Equipped with a DC motor, 90° horizontal oscillation, and 60° vertical tilt, it ensures even airflow across your room, keeping everyone refreshed. With voice control, 4 modes, and 12 speed settings, you can customise your cooling effortlessly.

8) Best Scented Candles Gift Set

These aromatherapy candles fill your home with soothing fragrances, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for Garba nights, poojas, or family gatherings.

Crafted from natural soy wax, they burn clean and long, making them ideal for decorating your home, gifting to loved ones, or adding a touch of tranquility to celebrations. With 16 candles in one pack, you can light up multiple corners, tables, or altars, turning your space into a vibrant and aromatic festival haven.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
