Navratri 2025 UAE: Full list of colours, meanings and significance

Explore the full Navratri 2025 calendar: Dates, days, and rituals explained

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
From traditional dances to vibrant rituals, each day tells its own story of power, faith, and joy.
Navratri isn’t just any festival, it’s nine days of dazzling colours, infectious energy, and devotion, celebrating the many forms of the deity Durga. From traditional dances to vibrant rituals, each day tells its own story of power, faith, and joy.

Navratri Day 1 – White

White symbolises purity, innocence, and fresh beginnings. Devotees wear white to embrace calmness and spiritual renewal, paying tribute to Maa Shailaputri, the gentle yet powerful form of the deity.

Navratri Day 2: Red

Red is the colour of passion and love, which is meant to fill you with energy and vitality.

Navratri Day 3: Blue

Blue represents calm, richness and depth, serenity, wisdom, and devotion. On this day, followers wear blue to seek blessings for courage and steadfastness. Wear this colour to worship Maa Chandraghanta, who represents the married form of the deity Parvati.

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

Yellow radiates warmth and positive energy, uplifting your spirit. Wear this shade on Day 4 to enjoy all festivities. On this day, people worship Maa Chandraghanta, whose name is derived from the half-moon adorning her forehead, symbolising serenity and beauty.

Navratri Day 5: Green

Green reflects growth, harmony, and new beginnings. On this day, people wear green to honour the creative energy behind the universe, inspiring vitality and prosperity. On this day, people worship the deity Kushmanda, who gifts you with tranquility.

Navratri Day 6: Grey

Grey represents balance and wisdom. Devotees wear grey, and seek strength, protection, and guidance. You wear this shade to worship Maa Skandamata.

Navratri Day 7: Orange

Orange signifies courage, passion, and enthusiasm. Followers wear orange to celebrate the formidable force that destroys negativity, inspiring boldness and determination.

Navratri Day 8: Peacock green

This symbolises uniqueness and individuality.

Navratri Day 9: Pink

Pink symbolises universal love, warmth, and harmony. It’s a captivating color that inspires compassion and a sense of connection when worn.

Navratri Day 10 – Red and orange
Orange radiates warmth, energy, and positivity, while red symbolises passion, love, and inner strength—together celebrating vitality and powerful beginnings.

