Navratri 2025 UAE: Full list of colours, meanings and significance

Navratri isn’t just any festival, it’s nine days of dazzling colours, infectious energy, and devotion, celebrating the many forms of the deity Durga. From traditional dances to vibrant rituals, each day tells its own story of power, faith, and joy.

White symbolises purity, innocence, and fresh beginnings. Devotees wear white to embrace calmness and spiritual renewal, paying tribute to Maa Shailaputri, the gentle yet powerful form of the deity.

Red is the colour of passion and love, which is meant to fill you with energy and vitality.

Blue represents calm, richness and depth, serenity, wisdom, and devotion. On this day, followers wear blue to seek blessings for courage and steadfastness. Wear this colour to worship Maa Chandraghanta, who represents the married form of the deity Parvati.

Yellow radiates warmth and positive energy, uplifting your spirit. Wear this shade on Day 4 to enjoy all festivities. On this day, people worship Maa Chandraghanta, whose name is derived from the half-moon adorning her forehead, symbolising serenity and beauty.

Green reflects growth, harmony, and new beginnings. On this day, people wear green to honour the creative energy behind the universe, inspiring vitality and prosperity. On this day, people worship the deity Kushmanda, who gifts you with tranquility.

Grey represents balance and wisdom. Devotees wear grey, and seek strength, protection, and guidance. You wear this shade to worship Maa Skandamata.

Navratri Day 10 – Red and orange Orange radiates warmth, energy, and positivity, while red symbolises passion, love, and inner strength—together celebrating vitality and powerful beginnings.

