Hindu devotees smear each other with red vermilion as part of Vijaya Dashami rituals in Allahabad on Sunday. Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dasara or Dussehra, is the culmination of the Navratri festival and Durga Puja. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The victory of good over evil is the core message of the Navratri festival. This observance is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism in honour of the divine feminine.

During the auspicious nine-day festival, devotees observe fast and perform puja rituals, offering of light, flowers, and water or food to the divine. During these nine days, female devotees in many parts of India wear nine different colours — one for each day — and observe the fast.

Those who fast, or abstain from food during this period of the Hindu calendar, do it as an act of self-denial, or shunning of the material world, to attain spiritual gains. This act of sanctification is believed to establish harmonious coordination between body, mind and soul.

Indian women in traditional attire participate in a practice session of Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmadabad, India. Navratri, or the festival of nine nights will begin from Oct. 16. Image Credit: AP

It is also believed that fasting is a good way to detox our body with natural, highly-nutritious food.

When one is fasting during the Navratri, it is important to take care of your nutrition and fluid intake to stay healthy.

Here's a Q&A on why and how I fast during Navratri:

What is Navratri?

“Navratri” or “Navaratri”, is a combination of two words — “nava” (nine) and “ratri” (meaning night). Clubbed together, it translates to nine nights.

The festival of Navratri is spread over 9 nights and 10 days. It is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism and celebrated during the autumn season.

It emphasises the importance of the worship of Goddess Durga, or Shakti, who symbolises power and purity, in her nine different forms.

How do you celebrate Navratri?

Navratri is celebrated for different reasons and in different ways across India. In the East and many places of Northeast India, Navratri is observed as "Durga Puja", signifying the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura.

In the North and Western states, however, Navratri is celebrated differently — with "Ram Lila" performances and the burning of the effigies of Ravana, signifying Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.

The core message of Navratri remains the same — the victory of good over evil — though the narratives differ.

When does it start/end this year?

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, which typically falls between September and October as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Navratri will be observed from September 29 to October 8. The 10th and last day of Navratri will be celebrated as Dussehra.

Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami, Dasara, or Dashain) is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is a gazetted holiday in India, which is marked on the 10th day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Ashvin (Ashwayuja), based on the Hindu calendar.

On which days do you fast for Navratri every year?

We follow the Hindu calendar, Navartri is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, during first 9 days of Shukla Paksha (Waxing Moon period) of the month.

Based on the Hindu calendar, the Navratri festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, which typically falls in September and October as per the Gregorian calendar. Image Credit: Screengrab

Why do you fast during Navratri?

I fast for religious and social reasons. But it also gives the body a much-needed break from toxins in unhealthy, and a healthy amount of weight loss.

Who are expected to fast during Navratri?

Any Hindu who desires it and is fit enough for it, can fast.

How many meals in a day do you skip (or hours during a day you go without food) when observe the Navratri fast?

It's a whole day with 2-3 small meals, mainly fruits, nuts or potato.

Morning: A cup of tea with roasted peanuts and fox nuts.

Lunch: An apple or a banana, a small portion of yoghurt.

Evening: Potatoes, mainly boiled, sometimes fried as well, with jaggery

What are the dietary precautions, or the types of food you abstain from?

Navratri is known for the ritual of fasting or avoiding food grains, like:

rice

wheat

pulses

This is done for nine consecutive days. Navratri fasting emphasizes on the consumption of foods that are light and have mild effects on the digestive system

Some people abstain from taking salt as well.

Does it mean total abstinence from food?

This is not very common, though some do abstain totally from food.

Do you drink water during the Navratri fast?

Yes, a lot.

An artist works on a statue of Durga ahead of the Navratri Durga festival Image Credit: AFP

What types of food do you abstain from? Why do you abstain from salt?

People abstain from food grains like rice, wheat and pulses for nine consecutive days.

Table salt is derived from sea water, processed through various chemicals, that is why people avoid it during their fast. Some people use rock salt instead.

Instead, it's important to take natural foods like fresh fruits, dairy products and dried fruits.

During this period, could people overeat when they break their fast?

Yes, specially when they break fast in the evening.

Do you also abstain from sugar?

No. But I try to use healthier alternatives like honey, dates or jaggery.

What are the five points of advice you can give to people who fast during Navratri?

Drink lots of water — stay hydrated

Do not overeat; eat minimum meals at regular intervals and do not get hungry yourself

Avoid sugar — change sugar with honey or jaggery

Combine high carbohydrates food like potatoes

Avoid any fried and heavy food