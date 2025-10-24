There is something terribly calming about someone in an Emirates cabin crew outfit; the look is on point, with nary a hair out of place. The shoes are polished, the scarf tied just so. Their competence is undeniable.

And so the women wear warm, beige, rounded jackets with red piping around the edges, and subtle shoulder pads. Designed in a shade of sunlight on sand, the Emirates cabin crew uniform subtly symbolises the desert dunes of its home nation, the UAE. The knee-length skirt is cut straight and has but a single pleat in the middle. It is paired with a cream blouse and a red ribbon tied in a bow around the collar. They wear a red hat, with the Emirates Logo in Arabic emblazoned on it, and a white scarf, which has seven pleats to represent the seven emirates.

The end of the year sees another change – the introduction of a ‘Summer Safari’ outfit for the women. This is made for warmer weather – it is lighter and more comfortable but still has the structured shoulders, front pockets and a red belt at the waist. The female crew in First Class also wear a traditional Arabic dress called a ‘Thoub,’ to serve Arabic coffee and dates.

Power dressing is having a moment at this point, and so it is that Emirates transforms its cut and style to empower its crew. The uniform now features a double-breasted beige jacket with gold buttons, a longer skirt with extended pleat, a white blouse with a subtle Emirates logo pattern, and the signature red hat and veil.

In 1997, Spanish designer Paco Rabanne is asked for a modern, stylish update. The female uniform retains its colours, but changes the cuts and fits. The women therefore get a shapely skirt and blouse with a round neck and jacquard logo print, under a slimline jacket with a mandarin collar, while male crew members wear navy blue jackets paired with beige trousers. They have also started to wear brown shoes.

Just as fashion is getting edgier, Emirates takes another route. The change in dress code coincides with the arrival of the first Airbus A380. Designed by Emirates’ in-house team in collaboration with Simon Jersey, the updated look still comes in the same hues but it sports more detailing . So the uniform sees the introduction of a subtle pinstripe, four kick pleats in the skirt revealing more signature Emirates’ red, and red trims throughout. The hat has been redesigned, with the Emirates logo positioned on the side in a wing shape. Accessories like shoes, belts and bags are a slightly darker maroon red to complement the uniform’s trims and the iconic hat.

The latest edition of the female shoes were introduced with matching red leather handbags, and belts, in a brighter red colour than before, perfectly complementing the pleat of the skirt and the trim of the uniform – leaning into the red hue that has now become synonymous with the airline.

