Emirates upgrades facial recognition tunnels and check-in kiosks at Dubai International Airport

Airline introduces assistive features across immigration, check-in and onboard experience
Dubai: Emirates has rolled out cutting-edge technology at Dubai International Airport that promises to make travel faster and more seamless for everyone, while breaking down barriers for passengers requiring special assistance.
The innovations, unveiled at the AccessAbilities Expo 2025 in Dubai, include upgraded Smart Tunnel cameras, voice-activated check-in kiosks, and redesigned business class mattress that People of Determination (PoD) can now enjoy throughout their entire flight.
The airline has upgraded its Smart Tunnel immigration system at Terminal 3 with dual-height facial recognition cameras, speeding up the process for all passengers while making it accessible to wheelchair users and children for the first time.
"The cameras are not only up there, but they're also down here," an Emirates spokesperson explained to Gulf News at the AccessAbilities Expo. "It might be either for kids or for passengers that are on a wheelchair. It makes it (immigration clearance) way faster than before for them now."
The Smart Tunnel system at Dubai Airport Terminal 3 allows passengers to pass through immigration in seconds using biometric facial recognition technology, eliminating queues and the need to present physical documents. The system matches passengers' live facial images with their digital records stored in the immigration database.
The new lower camera is positioned at slightly over one metre height to cater specifically to wheelchair users and children.
The technology means all passengers, regardless of height or mobility, can now breeze through immigration without stopping to show passports or boarding passes.
Emirates has introduced intelligent self-service check-in kiosks that respond to touch with Braille-enabled navigation bar and unprecedented sensitivity and can read out every step of the check-in process. The feature transforms what was once a barrier for some passengers into a universal benefit during busy travel periods.
"Passengers with visual impairment usually will bring their own audio jack and once they put in... the navigation bar using Braille becomes active," the spokesperson said. "So, it reads out the screen. This is for the people with visual challenges.”
The kiosks are fully compliant with US Department of Justice regulations, having been introduced earlier this year at JFK Airport in New York. "It is a world standard, and we have revamped all self-check-in kiosks in Dubai," the spokesperson noted.
The system includes assistive touch technology that registers even the lightest tap, eliminating the need for firm screen presses. "It doesn't have to be very hard. Sometimes some passengers don't have enough energy to operate it," the spokesperson explained.
The kiosks feature advanced colour schemes and contrast settings that make screens easier to read for people with colour-blindness. "The contrast and all those things have been taken care of," the spokesperson confirmed.
The technology benefits colour-blind passengers specifically, but all travellers will notice improved screen visibility.
The system now covers all self-service kiosks and bag-drop stations at Dubai Airport, meaning faster processing times during peak travel periods.
Emirates has redesigned its business class mattresses with a hooded, fitted design that secures to the seat back throughout the entire flight, allowing passengers to settle in immediately after takeoff without worrying about safety protocols requiring removal.
“It used to be a flat mattress, and you just put on the bed after the flight takes off. For safety reasons, you had to give it back before landing," the spokesperson said.
The redesigned mattress is more secure on the seat. "Now, because it tucks onto the back, it's like a fitted sheet. It's more secure to help people with mobility issues."
Under the new system, all business class passengers receive the mattress immediately after take-off and can keep it secured until landing, even during the landing phase when seatbelts must be fastened. Previously, crew members had to remove mattresses before landing, disrupting passengers' rest.
"Usually before landing, we remove and then keep it. You must get up, take it off and sit back down. If you don't have properly working legs, this could be very difficult. Now, passengers still have to sit up for landing seatbelt, but the mattresses can still be there. Nobody has to come and move them," the spokesperson explained.
The innovation means uninterrupted comfort for long-haul passengers, with the mattress staying in place from shortly after departure until touchdown. The hooded mattresses are currently available in business class, with plans to extend the feature to economy class.
Emirates has also launched an ‘accessible and inclusive travel hub’ on its website, offering detailed journey planning tools for all passengers. The comprehensive resource allows travellers to search by journey stage or specific need, making trip planning more efficient.
"You can search by disability, or you can search by parts of the journey, or you can search by specific need. Depending on what your preference is, you can choose how to search," the spokesperson said.
The hub, accessible at emirates.com, provides detailed guidance on available services throughout the travel journey, from booking through to arrival. Features include information on wheelchair assistance, priority boarding, dedicated assistance points at airports, specialised seating arrangements, and support for passengers travelling with service animals, mobility aids, and medical equipment.
Emirates also offers pre-flight notifications allowing passengers to communicate specific requirements, ensuring appropriate arrangements are in place before travel. The airline provides training to cabin crew and ground staff on disability awareness and assistance techniques.
