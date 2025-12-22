GOLD/FOREX
Dubai travel surge: Customs unveils New Year passenger plan

Enhanced staffing, smart systems aim to ensure smooth arrivals and departures

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Passengers collect their luggage from conveyor belts at Dubai airports. File photo
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: As Dubai prepares for one of its busiest travel periods of the year, Dubai Customs has announced plans to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the New Year holidays, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a leading global destination for tourism, shopping and business.

The authority said it has completed comprehensive preparations to receive rising numbers of international arrivals and to facilitate the return of citizens and residents after the holidays, under an integrated operational plan designed to ensure seamless passenger flow across all airports, led by Dubai International Airport.

Proactive measures

Dubai Customs confirmed that proactive operational measures have been put in place to match the seasonal spike in travel, in close coordination with strategic partners across the airport ecosystem. The approach is aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience while maintaining the highest standards of security and safety.

The department noted that its peak-season readiness relies on flexible operational plans, strengthened human resources and the extensive use of advanced smart systems, ensuring customs procedures are completed swiftly without disruption.

Smart checkpoints

Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said customs teams are working around the clock in all arrival and departure halls, with enhanced smart checkpoints and an increased number of qualified inspectors deployed to manage heavy passenger flows.

“These measures help reduce waiting times and ensure a smooth and efficient transit experience for travellers,” he said.

He added that Dubai Customs continues to expand the use of digital solutions and smart technologies, including advanced inspection systems, green lanes for travellers and smart applications that allow pre-disclosure of belongings, in line with Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and the expectations of travellers from around the world.

Expedited procedures

Ahmed said preparations also involve close coordination with Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Police and airlines, ensuring unified efforts and expedited procedures at every stage of the passenger journey.

“This integrated coordination reflects a unified vision to deliver a world-class travel experience that mirrors Dubai’s standing as an international hub for hospitality and tourism,” he said, adding that the efforts underscore Dubai Customs’ pivotal role in facilitating travel and trade, protecting borders, and supporting sustainable tourism and economic growth in the emirate.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
