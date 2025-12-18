flydubai urges passengers to arrive early as unstable weather may cause travel disruptions

flydubai said the measures are in place to maintain operational efficiency
Dubai: flydubai has urged passengers to allow extra time to reach the airport ahead of their flights, citing unstable weather conditions and their impact on traffic movement across Dubai, as the airline moves to safeguard traveller safety and ensure smooth airport operations.
In an advisory published on its website, the carrier encouraged customers to update their contact details through the “Manage Booking” section to ensure they receive the latest flight updates, warning that weather volatility over the coming days could affect departures and arrivals at Dubai International Airport.
flydubai advised passengers to complete online check-in between 48 hours and 75 minutes before departure, or to use its home check-in service or the airline’s travel shop in Sharjah. Travellers were also urged to review baggage allowances in advance to avoid delays at airport counters.
The airline recommended the use of self-service kiosks at Terminal 2 to print baggage tags and complete check-in procedures before proceeding to bag-drop counters, while advising passengers to monitor flight information screens and arrive at boarding gates on time.
First and business class customers were encouraged to take advantage of the chauffeur-driven service, which collects passengers one hour prior to departure.
flydubai said the measures are in place to maintain operational efficiency and passenger safety during the period of unsettled weather expected to affect the UAE from December 18 until midday on December 19, 2025.
