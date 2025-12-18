There are several smart ways UAE passengers can still fly stress‑free on December 18
Dubai: Worried the inclement weather may ruin your travel plans? Fortunately, flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are running largely on schedule today (as of Wednesday, December 18 afternoon), except of a few non-rain-related sporadic delays.
Still, residents are well placed to treat it as a “rain‑delay risk” day and build in extra time.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and holiday crowds can still slow roads and airport operations, even without major cancellations.
There are no signs of UAE airport shutdowns or a new wave of weather‑only cancellations, and earlier disruptions this week were limited and managed within routine operations.
According to Dubai International Airport's flight tracker, there are no major delays with DXB operations, as of December 18 noon.
However, there have been minor delays (30-40 minutes) at Sharjah International Airport since this morning, according to the airport website's flight tracker.
However, forecasters expect unstable weather through December 19, with poor visibility and waterlogged roads likely to cause slower journeys and scattered delays. And you don't want to get delayed on your way to the airport.
Moreover, these are among the busiest travel days of the year, with flights nearly full and limited spare seats. And a short weather hold can quickly escalate into longer waits when every flight is packed.
Recently, Dubai International Airport updated its festive travel forecasts, revealing that December 28 will now be the busiest day of the year. The operator of the world’s busiest hub, DXB, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), now expects 312,000 passengers on December 28 – surpassing the previously anticipated peak of 309,000 travellers on December 20, an airport official confirmed.
December 2025 is shaping up to be the busiest month in Dubai International’s entire history, with Dubai Airports forecasting more than 8.7 million passengers throughout the month.
We recommend that UAE passengers treat today like a mild disruption day, even if their flight is currently marked as on time.
Recommended practices include:
Leaving home at least 30–60 minutes earlier than usual to account for slower traffic, standing water and accidents on key corridors
Checking live flight status on airline apps and airport websites before setting out, and again on arrival at the terminal
Completing online check‑in as soon as it opens, and downloading or printing boarding passes in case of patchy mobile data in bad weather
Packing essential medication, chargers and a light change of clothes in hand luggage in case of extended waits or missed connections
Allowing extra time for parking shuttles, taxis and ride‑hailing pickups, which may be delayed by flooded side roads and heavier demand
