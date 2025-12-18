Airport warns UAE rain may affect some schedules, urges passengers to contact airlines
SHARJAH: Passengers flying out of Sharjah have been urged to check their flight status with airlines before leaving home, as unsettled weather and rain sweep across the UAE.
It said in a statement, "Sharjah Airport advises all passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information, as weather conditions may affect some flight schedules."
It added, "We advise passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify flight status before heading to the airport."
The advisory comes as forecasters warn of a wave of rain, wind and poorer visibility affecting large parts of the UAE this week, including Sharjah and other northern emirates.
National weather reports point to light to moderate showers, with some heavier spells and thunderstorms possible as unstable conditions continue over several days
While flights from major airports including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have mostly remained on schedule so far (with a few delays here and there), authorities have repeatedly flagged the risk of scattered delays as wet roads, waterlogging and reduced visibility slow ground movements.
