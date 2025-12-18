GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Airport warns travellers of potential delays amid UAE rain

Airport warns UAE rain may affect some schedules, urges passengers to contact airlines

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
With December among the busiest months for UAE aviation, and airports already expecting near-record passenger numbers, travellers out of Sharjah are being told that a few extra minutes spent checking their flight before leaving home could save hours of waiting at the terminal.
Supplied

SHARJAH: Passengers flying out of Sharjah have been urged to check their flight status with airlines before leaving home, as unsettled weather and rain sweep across the UAE.

It said in a statement, "Sharjah Airport advises all passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information, as weather conditions may affect some flight schedules."

It added, "We advise passengers to contact their airlines directly to verify flight status before heading to the airport."

Rainy spell puts UAE travellers on alert

The advisory comes as forecasters warn of a wave of rain, wind and poorer visibility affecting large parts of the UAE this week, including Sharjah and other northern emirates.

National weather reports point to light to moderate showers, with some heavier spells and thunderstorms possible as unstable conditions continue over several days

While flights from major airports including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have mostly remained on schedule so far (with a few delays here and there), authorities have repeatedly flagged the risk of scattered delays as wet roads, waterlogging and reduced visibility slow ground movements. ​

