Air Arabia warns of possible flight delays as heavy rain continues in UAE

Airline urges travellers to check flight status over next 24 hours

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Carrier issues advisory as rain and unstable conditions continue across the UAE.
WAM

Sharjah: Air Arabia has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight delays due to unstable weather conditions across the UAE.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, the low-cost carrier said flights to and from the UAE may be affected over the next 24 hours as heavy rain continues to impact parts of the country.

“Due to unstable weather conditions expected in the next 24 hours, flights from and to the UAE might experience delays. Please check your flight status for the latest updates,” the airline said.

Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor their flight status through Air Arabia’s official website and mobile app, and to allow extra time when travelling to the airport.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherAviation

