In a statement posted on its official social media channels, the low-cost carrier said flights to and from the UAE may be affected over the next 24 hours as heavy rain continues to impact parts of the country.

Passengers have been advised to regularly monitor their flight status through Air Arabia’s official website and mobile app, and to allow extra time when travelling to the airport.

“Due to unstable weather conditions expected in the next 24 hours, flights from and to the UAE might experience delays. Please check your flight status for the latest updates,” the airline said.

Balaram Menon

