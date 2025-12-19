Dubai flight cancellations, delays continue Friday amid bad weather

Flight disruptions reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on December 19, 2025
Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world's busiest hubs, is experiencing significant flight delays and cancellations due to unstable weather conditions on Friday morning.
Forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential fog from December 18 through midday December 19 have prompted multiple airlines and airport authorities to issue travel advisories, urging passengers to arrive earlier and check flight statuses.
Recent reports indicate widespread impacts: DXB recorded several delays and cancellations in a single wave, affecting carriers including Emirates, flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait and Qatar Airways.
These disruptions have stranded both outbound and inbound passengers, caused missed connections, and led to congestion at the airport, as per Travel and Tour World.
A check with DXB website early on December 19, 2025 also shows a number of flights cancelled or delayed, including flynas, Royal Jordanian, flydubai and Emirates.
Other flights like EK 191 to Lisbon and EK035 to Newscastle were assigned new departure timings.
A number of flights were on time, as per Dubai Airports.
Emirates and flydubai, the primary operators at DXB, have recommended arriving up to four hours early for departures to account for potential issues.
Other airlines like IndiGo have also warned of possible disruptions on routes to and from the UAE.
Passenger reports on X highlight long waits at connection desks, repeated delay announcements, and frustration with ground handling during these conditions.
Kuwait AirwaysKuwait Airways (KAC) announced the cancellation of two flights to Dubai due to the unstable.
Travelers are advised to monitor official airline updates and the Dubai Airports website for real-time flight information, as conditions may improve after midday on December 19.
