Dubai: Dubai Airports confirmed Tuesday morning that normal operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been affected due to inclement weather conditions, with some delays to arriving and departing flights.

Consequently, a total of nine outbound and eight inbound flights were cancelled this morning, and three flights were diverted to other neighbouring airports, one of which has since returned to DXB, Dubai Airports said in a statement to Gulf News.

“We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests,” the statement added.

Dubai carrier flydubai also said the adverse weather conditions in the UAE on April 16 had impacted its flight schedule at DXB.

“We have cancelled some flights and are currently experiencing some delays. We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely, and we advise our passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and check the status of their flight on flydubai.com,” a flydubai spokesperson told Gulf News.

Emirates Airlines advised travellers to plan, cautioning that there could be delays on the roads leading to Dubai International Airport. Similarly, Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, acknowledged that adverse weather conditions might cause delays for some flights.

“We urge guests to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight, allow extra travel time to the airport, and use Dubai Metro for smoother transit,” added the statement.