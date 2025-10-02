3D scanners, first at T3, will let fliers keep laptops, liquids in bags for security check
Dubai: Dubai International Airport will finish installing advanced 3D baggage scanners across all terminals by May 2026, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The scanners, already being installed at Terminal 3, allow passengers to keep laptops and liquids inside their bags while passing through security. Officials say the technology will generate detailed 3D images, speeding up checks while maintaining safety standards.
“This will significantly speed up screening, reduce waiting times and enhance security,” said Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, told the Arabic daily.
The rollout is part of a wider push to integrate new technologies that ease bottlenecks at the world’s busiest hub for international travellers. Dubai International is also deploying AI systems to predict passenger flows up to 24 hours in advance, helping teams reallocate staff and manage surges more efficiently.
Another innovation includes biometric “red carpet” corridors that allow arriving passengers to clear immigration within seconds, without showing documents. The lanes, which can process up to 10 travellers at a time, are set to debut soon in Terminal 3 before expanding across the airport.
With traffic expected to reach 96 million passengers in 2025, Dubai Airports says the upgrades are crucial to boosting capacity and ensuring a seamless travel experience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox