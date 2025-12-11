· Look at non-hub airports: Looking at nearby airports, where practical – for example, considering different London airports, or flying via a hub instead of non-stop – can also open up additional fare options.

· Be flexible: Flexible travellers can still find relative value by shifting their departure by a day either side of the busiest window, or by opting for overnight or very early-morning departures, which are sometimes priced below the most popular daytime flights.

Seats to destinations such as London, Mumbai, Cairo, and Manchester typically see strong demand from the UAE during school holidays and festive travel, and remaining inventory on preferred dates tends to command a premium. Still, there are a few cheat codes.

· Book early: Experiences with multiple time slots or high capacity, such as city tours or general theme park entry, are less likely to sell out than flights on a specific departure, so waiting does not carry the same risk.

· Last-minute promos: In some cases, last-minute discounts appear when hotels adjust to actual occupancy rather than forecast demand. The same applies to certain in-destination activities and tours, where online booking platforms may release promotions when they see spare capacity.

· Others who are more flexible with timing and are comfortable navigating busy terminals may choose to wait and see how prices and availability look closer to departure, but should be aware that last-minute availability can be limited on the busiest day.

· Travellers who know they will need these services – such as families with young children, elderly passengers, or those travelling with a lot of luggage – may want to secure them at the same time as their flight booking.

