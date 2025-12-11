DXB braces for record passenger surge as fares climb – here’s what to book now
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is heading into what it calls its biggest travel day of the year, with passenger numbers expected to peak at 303,000 on Saturday, December 20 – a few days ahead of Christmas.
That’s not all. The year-end travel wave, beginning November 27 and continuing through December 31, is expected to welcome over 10 million passengers.
DXB expects to welcome more than 8.7 million passengers in December alone. Airlines, hotels, and travel platforms are already reporting higher demand on popular routes, especially to the UK, India, Egypt, and key European and GCC destinations.
For UAE residents still finalising winter break plans, timing decisions over bookings in the next few days will directly affect how much they pay.
Here is a 10-day countdown guide:
On many high-demand routes, Economy-class fares have already risen above off-peak levels. They are likely to continue increasing as the peak day approaches and lower fare buckets sell out.
Seats to destinations such as London, Mumbai, Cairo, and Manchester typically see strong demand from the UAE during school holidays and festive travel, and remaining inventory on preferred dates tends to command a premium. Still, there are a few cheat codes.
· Book soon: For travellers with fixed dates and times, especially families travelling together, booking flights sooner rather than later can reduce the risk of paying only last-minute fares.
· Be flexible: Flexible travellers can still find relative value by shifting their departure by a day either side of the busiest window, or by opting for overnight or very early-morning departures, which are sometimes priced below the most popular daytime flights.
· Look at non-hub airports: Looking at nearby airports, where practical – for example, considering different London airports, or flying via a hub instead of non-stop – can also open up additional fare options.
However, as the peak day approaches, even these alternatives tend to tighten, further supporting earlier booking in the air segment.
On the accommodation side, many short-haul destinations still show availability across a range of price points, and some offer free cancellation or pay-later options. Here are a few tips:
· Keep options open: For travellers who have secured their flights but are undecided about neighbourhood or property, it can make sense to book a cancellable booking now and continue monitoring prices closer to departure.
· Last-minute promos: In some cases, last-minute discounts appear when hotels adjust to actual occupancy rather than forecast demand. The same applies to certain in-destination activities and tours, where online booking platforms may release promotions when they see spare capacity.
· Book early: Experiences with multiple time slots or high capacity, such as city tours or general theme park entry, are less likely to sell out than flights on a specific departure, so waiting does not carry the same risk.
The trade-off is different for highly specific or limited-capacity experiences, which may still require earlier booking.
Airport-related add-ons can quietly add up in cost but also save time and stress on the busiest travel day. What to keep in mind:
· Pre-booked airport parking, for example, is often cheaper than turning up on the day and helps avoid the possibility of car parks reaching capacity at peak times.
· Similarly, lounge access, fast-track security, and meet-and-greet services are in higher demand when terminals are crowded, and reservations may be required to secure a spot.
· Travellers who know they will need these services – such as families with young children, elderly passengers, or those travelling with a lot of luggage – may want to secure them at the same time as their flight booking.
· Others who are more flexible with timing and are comfortable navigating busy terminals may choose to wait and see how prices and availability look closer to departure, but should be aware that last-minute availability can be limited on the busiest day.
