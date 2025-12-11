GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Dubai Airport’s busiest travel day: When to book, when to wait – 10-day countdown guide

DXB braces for record passenger surge as fares climb – here’s what to book now

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning November 27 and carrying through to December 31, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period
Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning November 27 and carrying through to December 31, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is heading into what it calls its biggest travel day of the year, with passenger numbers expected to peak at 303,000 on Saturday, December 20 – a few days ahead of Christmas.

That’s not all. The year-end travel wave, beginning November 27 and continuing through December 31, is expected to welcome over 10 million passengers.

DXB expects to welcome more than 8.7 million passengers in December alone. Airlines, hotels, and travel platforms are already reporting higher demand on popular routes, especially to the UK, India, Egypt, and key European and GCC destinations.

For UAE residents still finalising winter break plans, timing decisions over bookings in the next few days will directly affect how much they pay.

Here is a 10-day countdown guide:

Flights: What to keep in mind when booking

On many high-demand routes, Economy-class fares have already risen above off-peak levels. They are likely to continue increasing as the peak day approaches and lower fare buckets sell out.

Seats to destinations such as London, Mumbai, Cairo, and Manchester typically see strong demand from the UAE during school holidays and festive travel, and remaining inventory on preferred dates tends to command a premium. Still, there are a few cheat codes.

·       Book soon: For travellers with fixed dates and times, especially families travelling together, booking flights sooner rather than later can reduce the risk of paying only last-minute fares.

·       Be flexible: Flexible travellers can still find relative value by shifting their departure by a day either side of the busiest window, or by opting for overnight or very early-morning departures, which are sometimes priced below the most popular daytime flights.

·       Look at non-hub airports: Looking at nearby airports, where practical – for example, considering different London airports, or flying via a hub instead of non-stop – can also open up additional fare options.

However, as the peak day approaches, even these alternatives tend to tighten, further supporting earlier booking in the air segment.

When waiting can still work

On the accommodation side, many short-haul destinations still show availability across a range of price points, and some offer free cancellation or pay-later options. Here are a few tips:

·       Keep options open: For travellers who have secured their flights but are undecided about neighbourhood or property, it can make sense to book a cancellable booking now and continue monitoring prices closer to departure.

·       Last-minute promos: In some cases, last-minute discounts appear when hotels adjust to actual occupancy rather than forecast demand. The same applies to certain in-destination activities and tours, where online booking platforms may release promotions when they see spare capacity.

·       Book early: Experiences with multiple time slots or high capacity, such as city tours or general theme park entry, are less likely to sell out than flights on a specific departure, so waiting does not carry the same risk.

The trade-off is different for highly specific or limited-capacity experiences, which may still require earlier booking.

Airport extras: decide early

Airport-related add-ons can quietly add up in cost but also save time and stress on the busiest travel day. What to keep in mind:

·       Pre-booked airport parking, for example, is often cheaper than turning up on the day and helps avoid the possibility of car parks reaching capacity at peak times.

·       Similarly, lounge access, fast-track security, and meet-and-greet services are in higher demand when terminals are crowded, and reservations may be required to secure a spot.

·       Travellers who know they will need these services – such as families with young children, elderly passengers, or those travelling with a lot of luggage – may want to secure them at the same time as their flight booking.

·       Others who are more flexible with timing and are comfortable navigating busy terminals may choose to wait and see how prices and availability look closer to departure, but should be aware that last-minute availability can be limited on the busiest day.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelDubai International Airport DXBDubai AirportsDubai travelUAE government services

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For those looking to book, the carrier noted that flight purchases and optional add-ons can be secured through various payment options.

Airline launches Dh1 flights from Dubai

2m read
File photo of Hyderabad airport

Security scare on Emirates flight to India

2m read
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has also issued a peak time travel advisory advising passengers to plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel experience.

DXB reveals exact date of peak passenger rush in winter

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

UAE airport travel: 6 ways to beat the holiday rush

5m read