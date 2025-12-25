Fares to some destinations affordable thanks to early school closure
Dubai: A Christmas or New Year getaway may still be within reach for UAE residents — even at the last minute — provided travellers are willing to be flexible on routes, airlines and departure points, travel agents say.
However, this year, due to an early school closure (November 28), many families departed for their holidays in late November and early December (during the national day holidays, explained TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travels.
While direct, peak-date flights from Dubai to popular holiday destinations have surged sharply in price, 40 to 60 per cent in some cases, industry insiders say alternative airports, indirect routings and date tweaks can still unlock comparatively affordable fares for those flying out after Christmas and returning in early January.
“However, the return (to Dubai) fares are, until the end of the tourist season (March 2026), relatively higher. Schools reopen on January 5, 2026. Travellers who have planned their holidays keeping this in mind, booked their tickets well in advance,” he explained.
Travel agents say the festive period remains one of the strongest times of the year for travel, despite high airfares on peak routes.
Safeer Mahmood, General Manager at Smart Travel Group, said demand in December has been exceptionally strong, with many destinations already fully booked.
“The December response has been excellent, with a huge surge in demand. People are still calling and asking for seats, even at the last minute,” Mahmood said. “Some destinations are already sold out for December 27 and New Year celebrations.”
He added that travellers willing to look beyond ultra-busy routes can still find value. “New and alternative destinations are seeing strong interest. Sri Lanka, for example, is more affordable at the moment following recent floods, and we have seen good availability and competitive rates compared to other destinations.”
Flights departing the UAE on December 26 and returning on January 3 remain among the costliest of the festive period, particularly on direct services to luxury destinations such as the Maldives (Dh6,388), Mauritius (Dh8,265), Lisbon (Dh4,925), London (Dh3,825), Stockholm (Dh5,525) , Los Angeles (Dh6,925), Phuket (Dh7,585) and Miami (Dh5,785).
However, travel agents say the fare shock is primarily limited to non-stop, peak-hour flights from Dubai International (DXB).
Passengers who insist on direct flights on fixed dates are paying the highest prices. Those open to connections, early-morning departures or flying via Abu Dhabi or Sharjah are still finding reasonable options.
However, Economy seats are available at affordable rates to destinations such as Mumbai (Dh1,602), Bangkok (Dh3,709), Kathmandu (Dh1,453), and Salalah (Dh1,411).
There’s one trick that makes travel affordable. And according to travel companies, the biggest money-saver this Christmas season is flexibility. Here are some tips from top travel companies:
Be flexible with dates — even by one day
First, travelling just one day earlier or later than December 26 or January 3 can significantly reduce fares. Agents say January 2 or January 4 returns are often cheaper than January 3, which is one of the most in-demand dates.
Avoid direct flights if possible
Non-stop flights from Dubai command the highest premiums during peak season. Choosing one-stop connections via regional hubs can significantly reduce fares, especially on long-haul routes to Europe and the US.
Check alternative UAE airports
Flights from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or Ras Al Khaimah can sometimes be cheaper than flights to Dubai International, even during the festive rush. Low-cost carriers operating from Sharjah, in particular, may offer better value on regional and short-haul routes.
Travel at off-peak hours
Late-night and early-morning departures are often priced lower than daytime and evening flights. Red-eye flights may not be comfortable, but they can help travellers save hundreds of dirhams.
Look beyond ultra-busy destinations
Highly popular holiday hotspots such as London, Paris and New York are the most expensive at Christmas. Travel agents suggest considering emerging or less-crowded destinations — including parts of Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia or South Asia — where fares and hotel rates are more competitive.
Use flight-plus-hotel packages
Tour operators say bundled packages can sometimes cost less than booking flights alone during peak periods, as agencies secure bulk rates that are not always available to individual travellers.
Set price alerts — and act fast
Prices can fluctuate even during peak periods. Setting alerts on platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner or airline apps allows travellers to catch short-lived dips. Agents stress that when a reasonable fare appears, it’s best to book immediately.
Consider splitting your journey
In some cases, booking separate tickets — for example, Dubai to a nearby hub, then onward to the final destination — can be cheaper than a single through-ticket. This requires careful planning but can unlock savings.
Use loyalty points and miles
Peak travel is one of the best times to redeem frequent flyer miles, especially when cash fares are high. Some airlines also allow partial payment using points, reducing the overall cost.
Be open to alternative return airports
Flying into one city and returning from another — especially in Europe — can sometimes reduce overall costs, while also allowing travellers to cover more than one destination.
