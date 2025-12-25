Dubai: A Christmas or New Year getaway may still be within reach for UAE residents — even at the last minute — provided travellers are willing to be flexible on routes, airlines and departure points, travel agents say.

“However, the return (to Dubai) fares are, until the end of the tourist season (March 2026), relatively higher. Schools reopen on January 5, 2026. Travellers who have planned their holidays keeping this in mind, booked their tickets well in advance,” he explained.

While direct, peak-date flights from Dubai to popular holiday destinations have surged sharply in price, 40 to 60 per cent in some cases, industry insiders say alternative airports, indirect routings and date tweaks can still unlock comparatively affordable fares for those flying out after Christmas and returning in early January.

He added that travellers willing to look beyond ultra-busy routes can still find value. “New and alternative destinations are seeing strong interest. Sri Lanka, for example, is more affordable at the moment following recent floods, and we have seen good availability and competitive rates compared to other destinations.”

“The December response has been excellent, with a huge surge in demand. People are still calling and asking for seats, even at the last minute,” Mahmood said. “Some destinations are already sold out for December 27 and New Year celebrations.”

Flying into one city and returning from another — especially in Europe — can sometimes reduce overall costs, while also allowing travellers to cover more than one destination.

Highly popular holiday hotspots such as London, Paris and New York are the most expensive at Christmas. Travel agents suggest considering emerging or less-crowded destinations — including parts of Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia or South Asia — where fares and hotel rates are more competitive.

Flights from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or Ras Al Khaimah can sometimes be cheaper than flights to Dubai International, even during the festive rush. Low-cost carriers operating from Sharjah, in particular, may offer better value on regional and short-haul routes.

First, travelling just one day earlier or later than December 26 or January 3 can significantly reduce fares. Agents say January 2 or January 4 returns are often cheaper than January 3, which is one of the most in-demand dates.

