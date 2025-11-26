Budget-friendly stays in Sri Lanka and Thailand offer alternatives to Maldives trips
Dubai: While luxury island resorts in the Maldives are attracting attention with deep discounts, travel companies have revealed many UAE travellers are opting for affordable winter holidays starting around Dh3,000.
This budget point covers popular, well-rated resorts in Sri Lanka and Thailand, making ideal alternatives for families and travellers seeking value without compromising on comfort or experiences.
Since airfares to various holiday destinations have already reached exorbitant highs, UAE travellers are better off betting on package deals (airfares + stay) from travel companies if they are still looking at last-minute options.
Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said island destinations are enjoying high levels of demand at the moment.
“December marks the best time of year to travel to the islands of the Maldives and Thailand for weather and swimming conditions. In contrast, the UK is popular for its festive atmosphere and winter markets as the weather cools and evenings get darker,” said Ketait.
Meanwhile, Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, said, “Not everyone opts for luxury stays. For around Dh3,000, travellers can enjoy full packages including flights and three-night stays at great properties offering breakfast and excellent facilities.”
In Sri Lanka, a three-night stay at the 4-star Avani Kalutara Resort in a Superior Courtyard View Room with daily breakfast and return flights is available from Dh3,199 per person—a price that makes this a strong contender for budget-conscious travellers seeking sun and exploration.
Thailand’s island destination Krabi also offers attractive deals such as a three-night stay at the 5-star Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort for around Dh3,800 including flights and breakfast, providing a balance between cost and luxury.
In terms of demand, Krabi, in particular, saw interest soar by 135 per cent, with Phuket and Bangkok not far behind—perfect for those who want their winter with a side of tropical sunshine and easy enough visa processes, explained Expedia.
Demand for winter cruises are also fast growing. Departing from Dubai on November 29, a seven-night cruise on full board on-board the MSC Euribia can take travellers to Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Sir Bani Yas Island, and back to Dubai, from Dh3,500 per person.
The Maldives remains the top choice for winter sun, but prices start around Dh6,635 per person for a deluxe bungalow including all-inclusive meals and return speedboat transfers at Kurumba Maldives.
Though more expensive, travellers are drawn by private island exclusivity and savings of up to 50 per cent, which make the experience more accessible during this period.
With a longer school holiday expected this December, many UAE travellers are extending their breaks, combining budget destinations with occasional luxury stays.
For a blend of affordability and memorable getaways, dnata Travel recommends exploring the full range of winter offers online or at retail outlets across the UAE.
