UAE travellers are changing how they shop at airports: Here's why

A new report by CXG shows why. Global air traffic is set to hit 9.9 billion passengers in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Yet spending in airports hasn’t kept pace—average spend per traveler has dropped 15% since 2019. That means airports, including those in the UAE, are working harder to win back your attention.

Dubai: If you’ve walked through Dubai or Abu Dhabi airports lately, you may have noticed something: shopping feels different. Travel retail, once all about grabbing perfume or chocolate at the last minute, is now transforming into an experience designed to rival luxury malls.

For UAE travelers, this shift means your airport time can feel less like waiting and more like exploring. You’ll see exclusive launches, discover new luxury products, and even enjoy cultural experiences without stepping outside the terminal.

Personalised experiences: In some airports, you can pre-book personal shoppers, get AI-powered beauty consultations, or try out exclusive products before they hit the wider market.

More than duty-free: Think high-end spas, cafés by Michelin-starred chefs, and flagship stores that look identical to their city counterparts. Heathrow’s Louis Vuitton boutique even comes with a luxury café.

The message is clear: airports are no longer just stopovers. They’re becoming destinations in themselves—especially in the UAE, where shopping, luxury, and travel are part of everyday life.

Airports are also becoming testbeds for new products. Brands like Yves Saint Laurent have launched items exclusively at airports before global rollouts, giving travelers the chance to buy first and share feedback. This trend could appeal strongly to UAE shoppers who value exclusivity and early access.

The CXG report highlights that domestic stores deliver nearly twice as many “exceptional” shopping experiences as airport boutiques. Closing that gap is now a top priority for airports worldwide, including in the Middle East. Examples from Singapore, London, and Doha show what’s possible when airports blend retail with culture, wellness, and entertainment.

