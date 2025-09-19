UAE travellers are changing how they shop at airports: Here's why

Travel retail is evolving from last-minute buys to luxury-mall-style experiences, says CXG
Dubai: If you’ve walked through Dubai or Abu Dhabi airports lately, you may have noticed something: shopping feels different. Travel retail, once all about grabbing perfume or chocolate at the last minute, is now transforming into an experience designed to rival luxury malls.
A new report by CXG shows why. Global air traffic is set to hit 9.9 billion passengers in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Yet spending in airports hasn’t kept pace—average spend per traveler has dropped 15% since 2019. That means airports, including those in the UAE, are working harder to win back your attention.
More than duty-free: Think high-end spas, cafés by Michelin-starred chefs, and flagship stores that look identical to their city counterparts. Heathrow’s Louis Vuitton boutique even comes with a luxury café.
Personalised experiences: In some airports, you can pre-book personal shoppers, get AI-powered beauty consultations, or try out exclusive products before they hit the wider market.
Cultural immersion: Changi Airport in Singapore offers butterfly gardens and light shows, while Hamad International in Doha integrates art and wellness centers. UAE airports are already exploring similar ideas, blending shopping with cultural showcases.
Convenience first: Expect more automation—self-checkout boutiques, robotic coffee bars, and seamless customs clearance—to make time-poor travelers shop with ease.
For UAE travelers, this shift means your airport time can feel less like waiting and more like exploring. You’ll see exclusive launches, discover new luxury products, and even enjoy cultural experiences without stepping outside the terminal.
The CXG report highlights that domestic stores deliver nearly twice as many “exceptional” shopping experiences as airport boutiques. Closing that gap is now a top priority for airports worldwide, including in the Middle East. Examples from Singapore, London, and Doha show what’s possible when airports blend retail with culture, wellness, and entertainment.
Airports are also becoming testbeds for new products. Brands like Yves Saint Laurent have launched items exclusively at airports before global rollouts, giving travelers the chance to buy first and share feedback. This trend could appeal strongly to UAE shoppers who value exclusivity and early access.
The message is clear: airports are no longer just stopovers. They’re becoming destinations in themselves—especially in the UAE, where shopping, luxury, and travel are part of everyday life.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox