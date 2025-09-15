While Paris remains the most stylish city in the world according to 46% of respondents, Dubai follows closely behind at 37%, with many recognising it as a hub for streetwear and emerging talent.

A new Skyscanner survey of 1,000 UAE residents found that 86% of leisure travellers with an interest in fashion let style influence where they fly. Gen Zs are leading the trend, with one in two seeking out local designers abroad.

To help travellers move beyond the traditional “big four” fashion weeks (Paris, London, Milan, New York), Skyscanner teamed up with fashion stylist and DJ Sita Abellán to highlight 10 off-runway cities where style thrives. Each comes with a guide on when to book for the best fares.

For UAE’s style-conscious jetsetters, the world’s fashion map is expanding well beyond Paris and Milan. Whether it’s Tokyo streetwear, Marrakech craftsmanship, or Copenhagen minimalism, travellers now see fashion as a reason to pack their bags.

“Many cities worldwide are now embracing fashion-led activities and events. With tools like Savvy Search on the Skyscanner app, travellers can unlock new insights and flight deals to explore these destinations,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.