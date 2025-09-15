Skyscanner: 86% of UAE leisure travellers choose destinations based on fashion
Dubai: For many UAE travellers, the next holiday destination isn’t just about beaches, food, or shopping malls—it’s about fashion.
A new Skyscanner survey of 1,000 UAE residents found that 86% of leisure travellers with an interest in fashion let style influence where they fly. Gen Zs are leading the trend, with one in two seeking out local designers abroad.
77% look to social media to discover new fashion hotspots
50% rely on influencers and fashion magazines
69% say Europe tops their list for exploring style
63% want to experience Asia’s local fashion scenes
While Paris remains the most stylish city in the world according to 46% of respondents, Dubai follows closely behind at 37%, with many recognising it as a hub for streetwear and emerging talent.
To help travellers move beyond the traditional “big four” fashion weeks (Paris, London, Milan, New York), Skyscanner teamed up with fashion stylist and DJ Sita Abellán to highlight 10 off-runway cities where style thrives. Each comes with a guide on when to book for the best fares.
Marrakech, Morocco – Warm colours, artisanal embroidery, and deep-rooted fashion traditions. Best booked 4 weeks out.
Berlin, Germany – Techno music, street subcultures, and identity-driven style. 5 weeks out.
Tokyo, Japan – Harajuku and Shibuya fuel cutting-edge street fashion. 13 weeks out.
Copenhagen, Denmark – Nordic minimalism with global twists. 6 weeks out.
Tbilisi, Georgia – Rising electronic music scene and bold personal expression. 13 weeks out.
Mexico City, Mexico – A colourful blend of craftsmanship and modern design. 2 weeks out.
Istanbul, Turkey – Where East meets West in religion, modernity, and fashion. 15 weeks out.
Buenos Aires, Argentina – Vintage markets, hidden treasures, and creative energy. 11 weeks out.
Krakow, Poland – Sustainability meets avant-garde aesthetics. 11 weeks out.
Dakar, Senegal – African tailoring merged with dynamic, contemporary design. 11 weeks out.
Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said the survey shows that UAE travellers are prioritising immersive experiences, with fashion becoming a key driver.
“Many cities worldwide are now embracing fashion-led activities and events. With tools like Savvy Search on the Skyscanner app, travellers can unlock new insights and flight deals to explore these destinations,” he said.
For UAE’s style-conscious jetsetters, the world’s fashion map is expanding well beyond Paris and Milan. Whether it’s Tokyo streetwear, Marrakech craftsmanship, or Copenhagen minimalism, travellers now see fashion as a reason to pack their bags.
