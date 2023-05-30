Dubai: if you're travelling as a family from the UAE, you could save up to Dh760 on your total cost of flights - at least that's what Skyscanner data has revealed.
The travel platform has a new tool called the Skyscanner’s Savings Generator which showed that travellers could save up to 10 per cent by choosing the cheapest week to travel. With the summer holidays and Eid Al Adha holidays coming up, it is not surprising that nearly 91 per cent of users from the UAE are looking for getaways.
Also read
- UAE public holidays 2023: Eid Al Adha break is your next long weekend
- Eid Al Adha holidays 2023: How UAE residents can apply for an eVisa for Albania
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Top UAE staycations starting from Dh350
- Eid Al Adha travel: UAE residents seek holidays to Asian destinations amid Schengen visa woes, high airfares
The most popular weeks to travel are the first two weeks of the school holidays i.e. the end of June - which also coincides with the expected Eid Al Adha break this year.
Best week to travel
The cheapest time to travel, according to Skyscanner, is the week starting from August 19 - the last week of school holidays. Booking then could save you 10 per cent on total flight costs.
The platform also found that travelling on a Friday instead of a Saturday to certain destinations is cheaper - the key finding being that flexible plans are the best for big savings on travel.
Choosing a different departure airport may also save you big bucks. You could travel to Europe at savings of above Dh10,000 for a family of four if you switch airports, but with that can come additional costs of travel and inconvenience.