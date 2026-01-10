GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Why it now feels like peak travel season all year round in the UAE

Why airports now feel permanently busy — and what it means for your next trip

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
DXB
DXB

Dubai: If you travelled in 2025 and felt airports were constantly busy, you weren’t imagining it.

New regional data shows the Gulf has quietly entered a new travel era — one where “off-season” is fading, and demand now stays high for much of the year.

According to new data from Dragonpass, which operates digital airport services across the region, more than half of all GCC travel now happens between June and November, turning what used to be a short summer rush into a six-month peak.

For travellers in the UAE, that shift is already visible at check-in desks, immigration halls and departure gates.

“Travel demand in the GCC is no longer seasonal in the traditional sense,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass. “It’s continuous, high-volume and increasingly complex to manage.”

6-month 'peak season' norm

Travel data from six GCC markets shows that 56% of all travel activity now falls between June and November, with July, August and October emerging as the busiest months of the year.

March is now the only period when all GCC countries see a noticeable slowdown. For UAE residents, this helps explain why flights feel fuller, fares fluctuate more often and airport queues stretch beyond traditional holiday periods.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE still dominate regional movement, together accounting for nearly 80% of all GCC travel. But the pattern of sustained demand is now shared across all six markets, creating what analysts describe as a new, region-wide travel rhythm.

Flying not just from mega-hubs

The way people in the UAE travel is also changing.

While Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah remain the Gulf’s biggest aviation hubs, their monopoly is slowly easing. Dragonpass found that secondary airports handled 32.4% of total GCC travel in 2025, up from the year before.

That means more travellers are starting journeys from a wider mix of airports — whether for convenience, price, or new direct routes.

“This isn’t about the decline of major hubs,” Harrison-Chinn said. “It’s about the expansion of choice. Travellers are spreading across more airports as connectivity improves.”

For UAE passengers, this is reflected in growing international services from airports beyond Dubai International, and stronger regional links feeding into Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding aviation network.

Speed matters more than space

The shift is even clearer among frequent flyers and premium travellers.

The data also shows that 47% of premium travel activity now happens outside the top three airports, suggesting that high-value passengers are no longer concentrated only in mega-terminals.

At the same time, the company recorded a 1,010% year-on-year surge in Fast Track usage, a service that allows travellers to bypass queues at security and immigration.

The message is clear: travellers are increasingly willing to pay for time, predictability and smoother journeys, especially as busy periods stretch across half the year.

“Premium travel is no longer defined only by luxury lounges,” Harrison-Chinn said. “In a high-demand environment, efficiency has become the ultimate upgrade.”

For UAE travellers, that translates into rising interest in fast-track services, pre-booked airport experiences and tools that reduce uncertainty in crowded terminals.

What this means for your trips

As travel volumes stay elevated longer and spread across more airports, the entire Gulf travel ecosystem is being forced to adapt.

Airports must design for permanent high traffic, not short surges. Airlines are adjusting networks. Service providers are investing more heavily in passenger-flow solutions rather than seasonal capacity fixes.

For travellers, the shift is already personal. It now quietly shapes how early you book, where you choose to fly from, and how much ease and flexibility are worth to you.

The data suggests the future of GCC travel will be shaped less by where you fly, and more by how efficiently you move through airports that are busier, more distributed, and rarely quiet anymore.

For UAE residents planning holidays, work trips or quick getaways in 2026, one thing is becoming clear: Peak season is no longer a few weeks. It’s most of the year.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE AirportsUAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DXB is experiencing its busiest month yet. Here's how to survive it.

Don't miss your flight: DXB travel tips for Dec 28 rush

2m read
Dubai Airports is set to experience its busiest day on December 28.

Last-minute UAE Xmas travel still possible - Here's how

4m read
DXB is gearing up to welcome 2.4m passengers over 11 days starting June 24.

DXB operations back to normal after weather disruption

2m read
Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning November 27 and carrying through to December 31, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period

Dubai Airports' peak travel day: Book now or wait?

3m read