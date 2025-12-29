9 travel trends UAE fliers will follow when holidaying in 2026

Hospitality consultancies report a rise in restaurants and lounges designed for atmosphere first and food second. Hotels in cities like Dubai and London are turning communal lobbies, rooftop bars and lounge spaces into central gathering points for both visitors and residents.

International lists still drive curiosity, but booking platforms show travellers increasingly rely on aggregate review systems such as Opinionated About Dining to find mid-range restaurants with consistent feedback. The shift reflects demand for strong meals without premium tasting-menu pricing.

Travel analysts say visitors now organise itineraries around places to dine and shop rather than monuments. Surveys show most travellers reach major sights anyway while exploring restaurant districts or arts areas, reducing the need to plan around single attractions.

Board-game cafés, mahjong classes and card-game meetups are replacing running clubs as easy entry points into local communities. Venue data in major cities shows rising demand for gaming spaces that double as social hubs, a trend mirrored in Dubai’s growing roster of activity-driven cafés.

Booking platforms, tourism boards and hospitality consultancies report rising demand for places that offer social connection, third-culture cuisine and activity-based spaces such as padel clubs that often anchor emerging districts. At the same time, travellers are becoming more selective about whose advice they trust, filtering viral content through personal taste, experience and context.

Algorithms and booking tools now help compare prices and manage logistics, but travellers rely on word-of-mouth, neighbourhood knowledge and trusted review sources to select final options. Agencies say blended planning — tech for structure, human insight for taste — is becoming the norm.

Premium planners allocate more time to itineraries with higher budgets, according to industry surveys. UAE-based travellers wanting personalised planning weigh experience levels and regional expertise, while others keep control by independently managing hotel and dining bookings.

Visa-spending data points to travellers seeking food beyond national stereotypes, driven by immigrant-led restaurants and fusion kitchens. In Dubai, demand continues to rise for Indian and South Asian dining thanks to population demographics, while cities from Milan to Tokyo show similar patterns.

Padel courts often appear early in fast-changing neighbourhoods alongside coffee shops, fitness studios and independent galleries. Booking trends show these clusters attract visitors looking for places where sport, food and culture overlap — Al Quoz remains the UAE’s strongest example.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.