New research reveals that 84 per cent of travellers from the emirates intend to take the same number or more holidays in 2026 compared to this year, with over half planning to increase their trips.

"The use of AI in the planning and researching of holidays has now well and truly gone mainstream," said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Luxury at Marriott. "For the first time, nearly three quarters of travellers say they have used AI for this purpose."

ChatGPT has emerged as the platform of choice, used by 81 per cent of those who have turned to AI for travel planning. Gemini follows at 41 per cent, whilst Copilot captures 23 per cent of the market.

Perhaps the most striking revelation is how artificial intelligence has revolutionised the way UAE travellers plan their getaways. A remarkable 77 per cent of UAE residents have already used AI to research or plan holidays, with nearly a quarter using it "all the time".

Walia added: "Lux-scaping will be a popular travel trend next year, something which is particularly strong amongst younger travellers, perhaps allowing them to experience a level of luxury at the start or end of a break that their budgets may not stretch to for a whole trip."

For many, lux-scaping offers an opportunity to experience premium accommodations that might otherwise be beyond their budget for an entire trip. "It allows you to experience a level of luxury that you may not be able to afford for a longer break," said 35 per cent of UAE respondents.

"It helps you relax and get into the holiday mindset at the start of a break," explained one survey respondent. Meanwhile, 47 per cent noted that a luxury stay at the end helps them return home feeling refreshed.

The appeal is clear: 83 per cent of UAE travellers have tried this approach at some point, with 36 per cent having done so in the past year alone. The benefits are manifold, according to those who have embraced the trend.

Further afield, destinations like Sal in Cape Verde are gaining traction for their pristine beaches and year-round sunshine, whilst Brazil's Manaus serves as a gateway to Amazon adventures. Port Douglas in Australia remains a favourite for those seeking access to both the Great Barrier Reef and ancient rainforests.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated and travellers become more adventurous in their choices, the travel landscape of 2026 promises to be more personalised, more luxurious in unexpected ways, and more accessible than ever before.

"I am personally excited about a future where travel grows, evolves, and inspires," Walia said. "This incredibly comprehensive report is very positive news for the travel industry, showing that the number of holidays is set to increase in 2026."

