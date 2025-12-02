UAE travellers are set to take more holidays next year
Dubai: The travel sector is preparing for a bumper 2026 with UAE residents prepared to explore the world more than ever before.
New research reveals that 84 per cent of travellers from the emirates intend to take the same number or more holidays in 2026 compared to this year, with over half planning to increase their trips.
In 2026, the average UAE traveller is planning 3 domestic holidays within their own country, 2 short-haul breaks (four-hour flight or less) and 2 long-haul trips, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2026 Ticket to Travel Report.
Visiting multiple countries (not just destinations) within one trip - will continue to be common for travellers in 2026.
Seventy-five per cent say they ‘probably or definitely’ plan to do this next year. Popular international travel destinations for travellers in the UAE and KSA include Italy, Switzerland, France and Turkiye.
Perhaps the most striking revelation is how artificial intelligence has revolutionised the way UAE travellers plan their getaways. A remarkable 77 per cent of UAE residents have already used AI to research or plan holidays, with nearly a quarter using it "all the time".
ChatGPT has emerged as the platform of choice, used by 81 per cent of those who have turned to AI for travel planning. Gemini follows at 41 per cent, whilst Copilot captures 23 per cent of the market.
"The use of AI in the planning and researching of holidays has now well and truly gone mainstream," said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Luxury at Marriott. "For the first time, nearly three quarters of travellers say they have used AI for this purpose."
A new trend called 'lux-scaping' is sweeping through the travel industry, particularly amongst UAE travellers. This involves booking a luxurious experience, such as a spa or five-star hotel, at either the start or end of a trip.
The appeal is clear: 83 per cent of UAE travellers have tried this approach at some point, with 36 per cent having done so in the past year alone. The benefits are manifold, according to those who have embraced the trend.
"It helps you relax and get into the holiday mindset at the start of a break," explained one survey respondent. Meanwhile, 47 per cent noted that a luxury stay at the end helps them return home feeling refreshed.
For many, lux-scaping offers an opportunity to experience premium accommodations that might otherwise be beyond their budget for an entire trip. "It allows you to experience a level of luxury that you may not be able to afford for a longer break," said 35 per cent of UAE respondents.
Walia added: "Lux-scaping will be a popular travel trend next year, something which is particularly strong amongst younger travellers, perhaps allowing them to experience a level of luxury at the start or end of a break that their budgets may not stretch to for a whole trip."
Passion pursuits - where travellers go on a holiday primarily to follow a passion - was also identified as a key trend.
Global travel platforms have identified several emerging hotspots set to dominate itineraries next year. Vietnam's Mũi Né, once a quiet fishing village, has transformed into a laid-back beach escape known for golden sands and world-class kite surfing.
Spain's Bilbao continues its evolution from industrial hub to cultural powerhouse, anchored by the iconic Guggenheim Museum. Meanwhile, Colombia's Barranquilla offers travellers a vibrant Caribbean experience, famous for its UNESCO-listed carnival.
Further afield, destinations like Sal in Cape Verde are gaining traction for their pristine beaches and year-round sunshine, whilst Brazil's Manaus serves as a gateway to Amazon adventures. Port Douglas in Australia remains a favourite for those seeking access to both the Great Barrier Reef and ancient rainforests.
The booking window has also narrowed significantly, with UAE travellers now booking their holidays an average of 2.5 months in advance, suggesting a growing confidence in spontaneous travel planning.
Looking ahead, industry experts are optimistic about continued growth. The convergence of AI technology, evolving travel trends, and sustained enthusiasm amongst UAE travellers suggests a robust year ahead for the tourism sector.
"I am personally excited about a future where travel grows, evolves, and inspires," Walia said. "This incredibly comprehensive report is very positive news for the travel industry, showing that the number of holidays is set to increase in 2026."
As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated and travellers become more adventurous in their choices, the travel landscape of 2026 promises to be more personalised, more luxurious in unexpected ways, and more accessible than ever before.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox