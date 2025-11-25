Follow live updates on flight cancellations as ash drifts from the Red Sea toward India
The ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano is continuing to drift east. Monitoring has now been handed off to the Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC), which is tracking the plume's movement.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at IMD, told ANI that ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano is mostly at flight altitudes—35,000–40,000 feet for international flights and 25,000–33,000 feet for domestic services. The plume is expected to move towards China by Tuesday evening.
Strong upper-level winds transported the ash over northern India. Narottam Sahoo from the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology noted that the volcano erupted after 12,000 years due to tectonic activity, causing major disruptions for the aviation sector.
SpiceJet issued an advisory for passengers travelling to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB), warning that volcanic ash activity over parts of the Arabian Peninsula could impact flight operations.
The airline said its Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring the movement of ash clouds to ensure passenger safety.
Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status and follow updates from the airline before travelling. SpiceJet emphasised that safety remains the top priority amid the ongoing situation caused by the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano.
At least seven international flights were cancelled and more than 10 delayed at Delhi airport on Tuesday due to ash plumes from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano.
Air India adjusts operations
Since Monday, Air India has cancelled 13 flights, with airlines modifying schedules as the volcanic ash drifts toward western India, affecting airspace conditions.
Ash clouds moving across India
The plume, originating from Ethiopia’s recent eruption, continues to impact flight operations and poses ongoing challenges for airlines and air traffic management.
Dubai-based carriers Emirates and flydubai also reported normal operations, including flights to Addis Ababa.
According to both airlines, volcanic ash has not affected services, and flights continue as planned. Data from the Dubai Airports website confirmed that morning departures and arrivals to and from Ethiopia’s capital were on time.
UAE flag carrier Etihad Airways confirmed that all flights are operating as scheduled following the November 23 eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which disrupted air traffic across parts of Africa and Asia.
An airline spokesperson said the situation is being “monitored closely” and emphasised that “the safety of guests and crew remains the top priority.” Passengers are advised to keep their contact information updated to receive real-time flight notifications.
Seven international flights were cancelled and 12 others delayed on Tuesday as ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano affected Indian airspace. The plume, which first entered Gujarat on Monday and spread across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Punjab, disrupted both incoming and outgoing flights.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ash is expected to clear by 7:30 pm Tuesday, as it drifts toward China. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reported that ash rose up to 14 km and was carried across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman before reaching India.
Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and KLM adjusted operations in response, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued advisories for safe routing. Delhi experienced a layer of haze, temporarily worsening air quality, as high-altitude winds transported the plume across the region.
Satellite images from the International Astronomical Centre show a vast sulphur dioxide (SO₂) plume spreading across southern Arabia after Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday. The plume has rapidly extended over Yemen and Oman, raising environmental and atmospheric concerns.
Previous eruptions in the region have created striking post-sunset skies, with violet and red hues caused by sunlight scattering through volcanic gases. The current plume, concentrated around 2.5 km above ground, is being closely monitored for its potential impact.
Sulphur dioxide, a major pollutant regulated by the US EPA, can irritate eyes, nose, and lungs, and high levels may temporarily affect breathing. While SO₂ is also produced by fuel and coal burning, volcanic eruptions release it in large amounts, influencing local atmospheres and climate.
Major international flights from Delhi to destinations including Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul, and Frankfurt faced delays and cancellations.
The DGCA advised airlines to avoid ash-affected regions, monitor engine performance, and inspect airport runways.
Air India cancelled 11 flights, while Akasa Air suspended services to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. Passengers are receiving updates, alternative travel options, and hotel accommodation.
Ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano drifting over India are unlikely to immediately affect Delhi’s air quality, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI.
Traces of ash have been observed over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi, but the sulphur dioxide and glass particles remain in the upper atmosphere. Any impact may be felt over the Himalayas, the Tarai belt, and parts of China.
Delhi’s AQI continues to hover in the “severe to severe-plus” range, with over half of monitoring stations reporting levels above 400 and some pockets crossing 450. While air quality may improve slightly as stubble burning ends, falling temperatures and low winds could offset gains. The volcanic plume adds further uncertainty.
Jha cautioned: “Delhi is already a gas chamber. The volcanic emissions remain at high altitudes, and their impact on Delhi-NCR’s AQI is still unclear.”
The precautionary alert over the volcanic ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano has been lifted. Latest analysis confirms the ash plume, which previously caused flight disruptions, has safely moved away from northern India and is now dispersing in the upper atmosphere over China and the Pacific
Oman’s Environment Authority has activated its Environmental Emergency Centre after Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted. The agency is coordinating with the Health Ministry, Civil Defence, and Civil Aviation Authority to monitor the situation.
Volcanic ash was detected at 35,000 feet over parts of the Empty Quarter and the Arabian Sea, but no significant impacts on air quality or public health have been reported. Authorities said specialized teams are monitoring conditions around the clock to ensure safety.
Akasa Air has cancelled all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on November 24–25 due to a massive volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia’s recent eruption.
The airline cited unsafe flying conditions across affected routes linking India and the Gulf.
“Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled,” an Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed.
Passenger options
Affected travellers are being offered full refunds or complimentary rebooking within seven days.
Passengers are advised to stay in touch with the airline for the latest updates on schedules and rescheduling options.
Several Air India flights, including services to Chennai, Mumbai, and international destinations, have been cancelled as a precaution following the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.
The airline said its ground teams are assisting affected passengers, providing flight updates, alternative travel arrangements, and hotel accommodation where needed. Air India stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority. Read more
Cancelled flights (November 24–25)
24 Nov
AI 106 – Newark–Delhi
AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi
AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad
AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai
AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai
AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai
AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi
25 Nov
AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai
AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi
AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai
AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai
Passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest flight status and follow updates closely.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a passenger advisory following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia that has affected airspace over parts of West Asia.
The airport warned that the eruption may impact some international flight routes. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
The airport thanked passengers for their cooperation and urged them to stay updated with airline notifications.
Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Haile Gobi volcano poses no direct threat to the Kingdom’s atmosphere, according to the Saudi Gazette.
Monitoring ash movement
Spokesman Hussein Al Qahtani said the NCM is tracking cloud movement and weather patterns around the clock using advanced systems. Current data show no ash drifting toward Saudi Arabia, ensuring air quality and weather remain unaffected.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to immediately report any suspected ash encounters, including engine anomalies or cabin smoke.
Airport operators must inspect runways, taxiways and aprons if ash is detected, and maintain continuous monitoring through meteorological and satellite data.
Following safety advisories due to the Hayli Gubbi volcanic ash cloud, several carriers, including Akasa Air, Air India, KLM, and IndiGo, have cancelled or diverted flights passing through the affected airspace.
Air India: Delhi–Tokyo flight cancelled before take-off; Kochi–Jeddah and Kochi–Dubai flights suspended.
IndiGo: Cochin–Dubai (6E1475) grounded; Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad.
Akasa Air: Cochin–Jeddah flight (QP550) cancelled; all flights to/from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on 24–25 November cancelled.
KLM: Amsterdam–Delhi (KL 871) and return Delhi–Amsterdam (KL 872) flights cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.
Air India: On X, the carrier said: "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation… passenger safety remains our top priority."
IndiGo: The airline posted: "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."
Akasa Air: The airline confirmed it is closely monitoring the volcanic activity, emphasising that passenger safety and well-being remain the top priority.
In Ethiopia’s Afar region, the Hayli Gubbi eruption blanketed the village of Afdera in volcanic dust, with moderate tremors reported near Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano lies 15 km southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.
Before moving toward India, the ash cloud swept across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen. Volcanic ash has also been detected over parts of the Arabian Peninsula, prompting airlines to issue precautionary notices for flights across the region.
Although the eruption has ended, the residual ash plume continues drifting toward northern India. Authorities warn it could reduce visibility, delay flights, and make the sky appear darker and hazier. Satellite images show the ash stretching from Hayli Gubbi to Gujarat, underlining the plume’s wide reach.
The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, dormant for nearly 10,000 years, erupted Sunday at around 8:30 am UTC, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC). While the eruption has ceased, a large ash plume continues drifting toward northern India, with authorities and airlines closely monitoring its movement to ensure safe air travel.
Ash spreads across the region
The eruption sent towering ash clouds across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before moving east. Several parts of the Arabian Peninsula have reported volcanic ash activity, prompting ongoing advisories for aviation safety.
