Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at IMD, told ANI that ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano is mostly at flight altitudes—35,000–40,000 feet for international flights and 25,000–33,000 feet for domestic services. The plume is expected to move towards China by Tuesday evening.

Strong upper-level winds transported the ash over northern India. Narottam Sahoo from the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology noted that the volcano erupted after 12,000 years due to tectonic activity, causing major disruptions for the aviation sector.