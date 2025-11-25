Air Arabia cancels multiple flights from Sharjah

The cancellations affect flights scheduled for November 25
Dubai: Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from Sharjah to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, according to the airline’s website.
The cancellations affect flights scheduled for November 25, including:
G9068 to Kuwait, 02:40–03:30
G9812 to Damascus, 03:55–06:30
G9718 to Kabul, 04:25–07:50
G9255 to Sohar, 08:35–09:20
9P741 to Islamabad, 09:15–13:10
G9720 to Entebbe, 13:45–18:15
G9138 to Doha, 19:10–19:20
G9343 to Cairo Sphinx International Airport, 19:55–22:10
Passengers are advised to contact Air Arabia directly for rebooking, refunds, or further assistance. The airline did not specify the reason for the cancellations. Travellers are urged to stay updated with official airline announcements before heading to the airport.
