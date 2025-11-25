Emirates and flydubai confirm normal operations from Sharjah
Dubai: A rare volcanic eruption in Ethiopia is sending ripples through the skies, but Gulf carriers including Etihad and Emirates are striving to keep flights on time amidst the disruption.
This week marks a crucial time for air travel as many UAE residents are expected to fly out over the weekend for the upcoming UAE National Day holidays.
Eid Al Etihad will be officially observed this year on December 1 and 2, creating a four-day long weekend when combined with the weekend before.
Because of this, airports and airlines were expecting high passenger volumes, with families and tourists making plans to travel out of UAE for the long break ahead.
UAE's major carriers have issued travel updates and here is what they have to say:
UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways said its flights remain on schedule following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia on November 23 that disrupted air traffic across parts of Africa and Asia.
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said the airline is “monitoring the situation closely” and that “the safety of guests and crew remains the top priority”. Travellers are encouraged to keep their contact details updated to receive real-time flight notifications.
Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai confirmed their flights are operating as normal, including services to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
According to statements from both carriers, no disruption has been reported due to volcanic ash, and flights continue as scheduled. Data from the Dubai Airports website also showed morning services to and from Addis Ababa departed and arrived on time.
The rare eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano sent ash clouds soaring up to 14 kilometres into the sky, marking its first eruption in around 12,000 years.
The ash drifted east across Yemen, Oman, India and northern Pakistan, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC). Environment bodies in Oman and Saudi Arabia said they detected light ash at high altitudes but reported no direct impact on operations.
The VAAC’s latest update confirmed that the eruption has now stopped, with residual ash clouds moving towards China.
Indian flights have faced disruptions following the volcanic ash cloud drifting into South Asian airspace, leading to cancellations by major carriers including Air India and Akasa Air.
Several flights between India and GCC countries, as well as routes within India and to the US, have been affected. Mumbai Airport has issued an advisory urging passengers to check flight statuses due to possible impacts on international services. Despite these challenges, flights operating within the UAE and Gulf region have largely remained unaffected.
Similarly, Pakistan has announced that southern regions will not experience any flight disruptions from the ash.
