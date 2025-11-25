GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Ethiopian volcano eruption: Air India cancels flights to Dubai, Dammam, Doha

Air India emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Following the eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, Air India has cancelled several domestic and international flights as a precaution
Following the eruption of Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, Air India has cancelled several domestic and international flights as a precaution
File photo

Dubai: Several Air India flights, including services to Dubai, Dammam, Doha, and other international destinations, have been cancelled as a precaution following the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

The airline said its ground teams are assisting affected passengers, providing flight updates, alternative travel arrangements, and hotel accommodation where needed. Air India emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.

Cancelled flights (24–25 November)

  • 24 Nov: AI 106 (Newark–Delhi), AI 102 (New York–Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha–Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai–Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam–Mumbai), AI 2284 (Doha–Delhi)

  • 25 Nov: AI 2822 (Chennai–Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad–Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai), AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai)

Passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest flight status and stay updated on changes.

Mumbai airport issues advisory

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport issued a passenger advisory following the eruption, which has affected airspace over parts of West Asia. The airport warned that the volcanic ash cloud could disrupt international flight routes, causing delays, cancellations, or diversions. Authorities urged passengers to check with airlines and allow extra time for travel.

DGCA issues safety advisory

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circulated an advisory to airlines and airports, cautioning about operational challenges from the volcanic ash. Operators were instructed to monitor updates in real time and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions evolved.

Related Topics:
UAE Travelindiaair indiaIndia UAE travelEthiopia volcano eruption

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ethiopia volcano live: Air Arabia cancels multiple flights from Sharjah

Air travel hit as volcanic ash drifts over Arabian Sea

26m ago5m read
In this photo released by the Afar Government Communication Bureau, ash billows from an eruption of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region.

Saudi Arabia updates on volcano ash drifting to Red Sea

2m read
Airlines suspend services and reroute flights as high-altitude plume spreads across northern skies

Volcano ash from Ethiopia disrupts India-UAE air travel

4m read
People watch ash billow from the first time eruption of the Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region Sunday.

Gulf airspace at risk after Ethiopia volcano blast

2m read