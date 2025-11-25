Ethiopian volcano eruption: Air India cancels flights to Dubai, Dammam, Doha

Air India emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority
Dubai: Several Air India flights, including services to Dubai, Dammam, Doha, and other international destinations, have been cancelled as a precaution following the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.
The airline said its ground teams are assisting affected passengers, providing flight updates, alternative travel arrangements, and hotel accommodation where needed. Air India emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.
Cancelled flights (24–25 November)
24 Nov: AI 106 (Newark–Delhi), AI 102 (New York–Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha–Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai–Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam–Mumbai), AI 2284 (Doha–Delhi)
25 Nov: AI 2822 (Chennai–Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad–Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai), AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai)
Passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest flight status and stay updated on changes.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport issued a passenger advisory following the eruption, which has affected airspace over parts of West Asia. The airport warned that the volcanic ash cloud could disrupt international flight routes, causing delays, cancellations, or diversions. Authorities urged passengers to check with airlines and allow extra time for travel.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circulated an advisory to airlines and airports, cautioning about operational challenges from the volcanic ash. Operators were instructed to monitor updates in real time and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions evolved.
