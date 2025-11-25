Mumbai Airport issues passenger advisory as Ethiopian volcano ash drifts towards India

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia disrupts flights across northwest India
Dubai: A windborne ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted across parts of northwest India last night, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, and Punjab.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a passenger advisory following the eruption, which has affected airspace over parts of West Asia.
The airport warned that the volcanic ash cloud could disrupt some international flight routes, potentially leading to delays, cancellations, or diversions.
Passengers travelling to or from Mumbai are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates and to allow extra time for travel to the airport.
Airport authorities assured that they are closely coordinating with airlines and aviation regulators to monitor the situation and ensure passenger safety.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circulated an advisory to airlines and airports cautioning about operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash. Operators were asked to monitor real-time updates and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions evolved.
Several airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and KLM, cancelled or diverted flights in response to the ash cloud.
IndiGo's Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight (6E 1433) was diverted to Ahmedabad.
Another Indian carrier conducting flights to Abu Dhabi carried out extensive engine checks before returning.
Earlier, the DGCA instructed airlines to avoid affected altitudes and regions, while airports were asked to inspect runways for ash contamination and suspend operations temporarily if necessary.
Air India said on X: "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation… passenger safety remains our top priority."
IndiGo said in a post on X: "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."
Akasa Air also confirmed it is monitoring the volcanic activity and prioritising passenger safety and well-being.
The volcanic ash plume continued drifting beyond Oman and Yemen. While its intensity is expected to gradually lessen over land and sea, Delhi and Jaipur airspace remain under close surveillance as authorities monitor its movement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox