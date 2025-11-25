Follow live updates on flight cancellations as ash drifts from the Red Sea toward India
After erupting on Sunday, Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano has released sulfur dioxide (SO₂) gas, now drifting across southern parts of the Arabian Peninsula, the Astronomy Centre reports.
Satellite images show the gas spreading widely over Yemen and Oman by Monday, November 24. Past eruptions in the region have even turned post-sunset skies purple, as twilight blue mixes with sunlight scattered through volcanic gases. The images track SO₂ in the lower troposphere (around 2.5 km altitude), helping scientists monitor emissions.
Sulfur dioxide is a major air pollutant regulated by the US EPA. High concentrations can irritate eyes, nose, and lungs, and temporarily affect breathing. It is released both by volcanic activity and the burning of coal, oil, and fuel.
Major international flights from Delhi to destinations including Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul, and Frankfurt faced delays and cancellations.
The DGCA advised airlines to avoid ash-affected regions, monitor engine performance, and inspect airport runways.
Air India cancelled 11 flights, while Akasa Air suspended services to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. Passengers are receiving updates, alternative travel options, and hotel accommodation.
Ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano drifting over India are unlikely to immediately affect Delhi’s air quality, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI.
Traces of ash have been observed over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi, but the sulphur dioxide and glass particles remain in the upper atmosphere. Any impact may be felt over the Himalayas, the Tarai belt, and parts of China.
Delhi’s AQI continues to hover in the “severe to severe-plus” range, with over half of monitoring stations reporting levels above 400 and some pockets crossing 450. While air quality may improve slightly as stubble burning ends, falling temperatures and low winds could offset gains. The volcanic plume adds further uncertainty.
Jha cautioned: “Delhi is already a gas chamber. The volcanic emissions remain at high altitudes, and their impact on Delhi-NCR’s AQI is still unclear.”
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from Sharjah to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, according to the airline’s website.
The cancellations affect flights scheduled for November 25, including:
G9068 to Kuwait, 02:40–03:30
G9812 to Damascus, 03:55–06:30
G9718 to Kabul, 04:25–07:50
G9255 to Sohar, 08:35–09:20
9P741 to Islamabad, 09:15–13:10
G9720 to Entebbe, 13:45–18:15
G9138 to Doha, 19:10–19:20
G9343 to Cairo Sphinx International Airport, 19:55–22:10
Passengers are advised to contact Air Arabia directly for rebooking, refunds, or further assistance.
The airline did not specify the reason for the cancellations. Travellers are urged to stay updated with official airline announcements before heading to the airport.
The precautionary alert over the volcanic ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano has been lifted. Latest analysis confirms the ash plume, which previously caused flight disruptions, has safely moved away from northern India and is now dispersing in the upper atmosphere over China and the Pacific
Oman’s Environment Authority has activated its Environmental Emergency Centre after Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted. The agency is coordinating with the Health Ministry, Civil Defence, and Civil Aviation Authority to monitor the situation.
Volcanic ash was detected at 35,000 feet over parts of the Empty Quarter and the Arabian Sea, but no significant impacts on air quality or public health have been reported. Authorities said specialized teams are monitoring conditions around the clock to ensure safety.
Akasa Air has cancelled all flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on November 24–25 due to a massive volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia’s recent eruption.
The airline cited unsafe flying conditions across affected routes linking India and the Gulf.
“Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled,” an Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed.
Passenger options
Affected travellers are being offered full refunds or complimentary rebooking within seven days.
Passengers are advised to stay in touch with the airline for the latest updates on schedules and rescheduling options.
Several Air India flights, including services to Chennai, Mumbai, and international destinations, have been cancelled as a precaution following the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.
The airline said its ground teams are assisting affected passengers, providing flight updates, alternative travel arrangements, and hotel accommodation where needed. Air India stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority. Read more
Cancelled flights (November 24–25)
24 Nov
AI 106 – Newark–Delhi
AI 102 – New York (JFK)–Delhi
AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad
AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai
AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai
AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai
AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi
25 Nov
AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai
AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi
AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai
AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai
Passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest flight status and follow updates closely.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a passenger advisory following a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia that has affected airspace over parts of West Asia.
The airport warned that the eruption may impact some international flight routes. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
The airport thanked passengers for their cooperation and urged them to stay updated with airline notifications.
Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Haile Gobi volcano poses no direct threat to the Kingdom’s atmosphere, according to the Saudi Gazette.
Monitoring ash movement
Spokesman Hussein Al Qahtani said the NCM is tracking cloud movement and weather patterns around the clock using advanced systems. Current data show no ash drifting toward Saudi Arabia, ensuring air quality and weather remain unaffected.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to immediately report any suspected ash encounters, including engine anomalies or cabin smoke.
Airport operators must inspect runways, taxiways and aprons if ash is detected, and maintain continuous monitoring through meteorological and satellite data.
Following safety advisories due to the Hayli Gubbi volcanic ash cloud, several carriers, including Akasa Air, Air India, KLM, and IndiGo, have cancelled or diverted flights passing through the affected airspace.
Air India: Delhi–Tokyo flight cancelled before take-off; Kochi–Jeddah and Kochi–Dubai flights suspended.
IndiGo: Cochin–Dubai (6E1475) grounded; Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad.
Akasa Air: Cochin–Jeddah flight (QP550) cancelled; all flights to/from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi on 24–25 November cancelled.
KLM: Amsterdam–Delhi (KL 871) and return Delhi–Amsterdam (KL 872) flights cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.
Air India: On X, the carrier said: "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation… passenger safety remains our top priority."
IndiGo: The airline posted: "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."
Akasa Air: The airline confirmed it is closely monitoring the volcanic activity, emphasising that passenger safety and well-being remain the top priority.
In Ethiopia’s Afar region, the Hayli Gubbi eruption blanketed the village of Afdera in volcanic dust, with moderate tremors reported near Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano lies 15 km southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.
Before moving toward India, the ash cloud swept across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen. Volcanic ash has also been detected over parts of the Arabian Peninsula, prompting airlines to issue precautionary notices for flights across the region.
Although the eruption has ended, the residual ash plume continues drifting toward northern India. Authorities warn it could reduce visibility, delay flights, and make the sky appear darker and hazier. Satellite images show the ash stretching from Hayli Gubbi to Gujarat, underlining the plume’s wide reach.
The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, dormant for nearly 10,000 years, erupted Sunday at around 8:30 am UTC, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC). While the eruption has ceased, a large ash plume continues drifting toward northern India, with authorities and airlines closely monitoring its movement to ensure safe air travel.
Ash spreads across the region
The eruption sent towering ash clouds across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before moving east. Several parts of the Arabian Peninsula have reported volcanic ash activity, prompting ongoing advisories for aviation safety.
