After erupting on Sunday, Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano has released sulfur dioxide (SO₂) gas, now drifting across southern parts of the Arabian Peninsula, the Astronomy Centre reports.

Satellite images show the gas spreading widely over Yemen and Oman by Monday, November 24. Past eruptions in the region have even turned post-sunset skies purple, as twilight blue mixes with sunlight scattered through volcanic gases. The images track SO₂ in the lower troposphere (around 2.5 km altitude), helping scientists monitor emissions.

Sulfur dioxide is a major air pollutant regulated by the US EPA. High concentrations can irritate eyes, nose, and lungs, and temporarily affect breathing. It is released both by volcanic activity and the burning of coal, oil, and fuel.