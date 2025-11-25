GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia: No threat from Ethiopian volcano ash drifting toward Red Sea

Centre monitors cloud movement and weather patterns 24/7 with advanced systems

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
In this photo released by the Afar Government Communication Bureau, ash billows from an eruption of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region.
AP

Jeddah: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the recent eruption of Ethiopia’s Haile Gobi volcano poses no direct threat to Saudi Arabia’s atmosphere, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The centre emphasised that ongoing monitoring shows no ash drift toward the Kingdom, ensuring that air quality and weather conditions across Saudi Arabia remain unaffected by the volcanic activity.

Continuous monitoring of ash movement

The Saudi Gazette reported that Hussein Al Qahtani, spokesman for the National Center for Meteorology (NCM), said the centre is tracking cloud movement and weather patterns around the clock using advanced national systems.

“Current indicators show no path of volcanic ash toward the Kingdom’s atmosphere. Weather conditions are continuously monitored and updated,” he added.

Preparedness and alerts

Al Qahtani confirmed that necessary measures will be taken if any impactful weather occurs, and the centre will continue to issue alerts or updates as required.

Ash drifts toward Yemen and Oman

A long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday morning, sending ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The neighbouring village of Afdera was blanketed in dust. Local administrator Mohammed Seid said there were no casualties but warned the eruption could have economic impacts on livestock herders, as animals struggle to find food.

Tourism affected

The village near the Danakil Desert, a popular tourist site, remained ash-covered on Monday, leaving tourists and guides stranded.

Authorities shared photos and videos of a towering ash plume rising from the volcano, highlighting the eruption’s scale.

