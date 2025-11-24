Gulf airspace faces impact from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano blast

UAE astronomer says volcanic plume may affect air travel and public health
Dubai: Ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in recorded history last week, may drift toward parts of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly Yemen and Oman, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
The volcanic eruption, which occurred on November 23 in the Afar region of Ethiopia, has drawn global scientific attention.
Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano located in a remote stretch of the Great Rift Valley, had remained dormant for thousands of years before releasing a towering plume of ash more than ten kilometers into the sky, visible in satellite imagery and atmospheric monitoring platforms worldwide.
The eruption was accompanied by significant emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO₂), raising concerns about environmental and health impacts as the volcanic cloud moves westward.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan said that aviation authorities have already issued warnings due to the potential hazard volcanic ash poses to aircraft engines and navigation systems. Local authorities in Ethiopia have advised people to avoid the area and limit exposure to contaminated air.
“The event offers a rare opportunity for scientists to study a volcanic system awakening after a very long period of inactivity,” he said, noting the wider geological implications for the African Rift, a region undergoing long-term tectonic shifts.
Though the eruption appears to have subsided, experts caution that initial activity in shield volcanoes can sometimes be followed by secondary explosions.
Continuous monitoring remains essential, Al Jarwan said, emphasizing that the immediate priority is tracking the movement of the ash cloud to minimize risks for nearby populations.
According to Al Jarwan, the eruption has already affected air quality in parts of the Arabian Peninsula.
“Ash and sulfur dioxide have been transported toward Yemen and Oman, causing a decline in air quality and potential irritation of the eyes and respiratory system,” he said.
Interactions between volcanic gases and moisture could also lead to light acidic rainfall in affected regions. Elevated ash concentrations at high altitudes may pose additional risks for aviation over the Red Sea and surrounding air corridors.
Recent data from VAAC Toulouse indicates that the ash and SO₂ plume is drifting east-northeast toward the southern parts of the Arabian Peninsula.
Media outlets in Yemen have reported that ash has already reached some areas as shifting winds carry the remnants of the eruption farther west.
