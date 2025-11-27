Flight disruptions to blame? UAE travellers rush to sign up for travel insurance

Dubai: Travel disruptions hit hard this week after the Ethiopia volcano sent ash sweeping into major air corridors between the Gulf and India. Airlines cancelled and rerouted flights without warning, leaving many travellers scrambling for new plans and covering unexpected costs along the way.

That increase particularly comes at a time when more people travel for National Day, year-end holidays and the December school break — a period when disruptions are more painful and costly.

Moments like these are pushing more UAE residents to protect their travel plans before stepping on a plane. Policybazaar.ae reports a 45% jump in travel-insurance queries for Q4 2025 compared with last year.

"We are seeing a clear shift toward informed decision-making, with customers actively seeking protection, especially during peak travel periods when volumes are at their highest.”

Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer – General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae, says demand reflects a more aware and proactive traveller: “Travellers today are far more aware of the risks associated with international travel and view insurance as a necessity.

Travellers are locking in insurance earlier, paying closer attention to cancellation and delay clauses, and choosing coverage that mirrors the rising uncertainty. Inbound travellers are doing the same, with a 48% rise in visitors securing insurance for trips into the UAE.

"Trip cancellation coverage protects trip costs, while travel medical and emergency coverage is essential for those venturing abroad.” For travellers, that means fewer surprise expenses and less risk of losing money on non-refundable bookings.

TravelInsurance.com summarises the shift in their 2025 outlook: “Travel insurance today is more important to travelers than ever before. Disruptions persist, from unpredictable weather events to flight disruptions and health issues.

Market estimates reinforce the shift: the global travel-insurance sector is valued at about $30.77 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at roughly 16.8% through 2029. For everyday travellers, it signals something simple — people aren’t willing to fly without financial protection anymore.

That jump mirrors the wave of uncertainty passengers have felt during recent disruptions. Insurers say interest consistently spikes after major events — whether an IT outage or a natural incident — with some reporting a noticeable surge in requests for “delay coverage” right after a global disruption.

Recent data shows many travellers are acting on that instinct. A 2025 survey found a 32% rise in travel-insurance quote requests between January and April compared with the same period in 2024, according to a Reuters poll.

If you’re flying soon, compare policies carefully. Check cancellation and delay protections. Look for coverage that includes natural-event disruptions such as volcanic ash. Review medical limits. Consider CFAR coverage if your plans feel uncertain.

The past week showed how fast carefully planned itineraries can collapse. In that environment, travel insurance feels less like an optional extra and more like a financial buffer.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.