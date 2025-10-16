Region-wide travel insurance to grow as cross-border trips ease with GCC Grand Tours Visa
Dubai: Travel across the Gulf is about to get much simpler — and it’s not just good news for tourists. The upcoming GCC Unified Visa, which will let residents and visitors move freely across Gulf countries, is set to change how UAE residents travel and insure their trips.
For the region’s travel insurance sector, this could be transformative. With borders becoming more fluid, travellers’ expectations are shifting — and insurers are already preparing for new patterns in demand.
Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer – General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae, called the Unified Visa a “game-changer for regional tourism.”
“From a travel expert’s lens, it will make multi-country travel within the Gulf far more seamless — similar to how the Schengen model encourages cross-border trips in Europe,” she said.
This new freedom, Chauhan added, will likely lead to shorter, more frequent trips — quick weekend getaways and multi-destination itineraries across GCC cities.
Hitesh Motwani, Deputy CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, agreed that the initiative — dubbed ‘GCC Grand Tours’ — will have a ripple effect on the insurance industry as well.
“The introduction of a unified GCC visa will make regional travel much easier, and that’s expected to positively impact the travel insurance market,” he said.
“With simplified entry requirements and more people exploring multiple destinations across the Gulf, we’ll likely see an increase in short leisure trips, regional tourism, and cross-border business travel.”
Chauhan expects both travellers and insurers to rethink their approach. “The introduction of the GCC Unified Visa is set to transform regional travel — and with it, the travel insurance landscape,” she said.
“Easier cross-border movement across Gulf nations will make multi-destination travel more common, prompting a shift in how both travelers and insurers view coverage.”
According to her, the biggest shift will be toward region-wide plans. “As travelers gain the freedom to move seamlessly across Gulf countries, it no longer makes sense to buy separate policies for each destination,” Chauhan explained.
She added that insurers will need to offer flexible, affordable plans with broader geographical coverage and simplified claims that work across borders — especially for frequent travellers and families.
Motwani said insurers are already designing GCC-wide policies to meet this new demand. “Travelers visiting multiple GCC countries will want the convenience of one policy that covers them everywhere,” he explained.
“Some insurers and brokers are already exploring GCC-wide travel insurance solutions that include all six member states within one policy.”
He added: “In short, easier cross-border movement will make travel insurance more relevant, accessible, and necessary than ever before.”
For UAE residents — citizens and expatriates alike — the Unified GCC Visa could unlock new weekend escapes and short business hops that were once harder to plan.
Think: a road trip to Oman, a quick family break in Bahrain, or a business meeting in Doha — all without applying for multiple visas.
But that convenience also calls for better preparation. Both Chauhan and Motwani agree that region-wide coverage will soon become the new norm for travellers across the Gulf.
With Gulf borders soon set to open up, UAE residents planning multi-country trips will need to ensure their travel insurance keeps pace.
Chauhan advised UAE residents to always check the fine print. “You can ensure your insurance covers all GCC destinations by following a few key steps,” she said. “First, check geographical coverage — not all plans automatically include every GCC nation, so look for region-wide coverage.
“Next, ensure it covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, flight delays, baggage loss, and cross-border hospitalization. Finally, choose a plan with 24x7 assistance and unified claims support to stay protected wherever you travel in the GCC.”
Motwani outlined a five-point checklist for travellers before they set off:
Regional coverage confirmation: Make sure all GCC countries are listed in your policy’s territorial coverage.
Medical and emergency limits: Check that benefits apply equally across every destination.
Continuity of cover: Choose a plan that allows travel between countries without interruptions or add-ons.
Emergency assistance: Ensure the insurer has active support networks in all GCC states.
Trip disruptions: Confirm coverage for multi-country cancellations or delays, as Gulf routes get busier.
“Ultimately, a good travel insurance policy should be simple, region-inclusive, and reliable — giving travellers peace of mind no matter how freely they move within the GCC,” Motwani added.
For the insurance industry, the GCC Unified Visa is not just an opportunity — it’s a call to innovate and regionalise. For travellers, it’s an open invitation to rediscover the Gulf — six countries, one visa, and now, potentially, one policy.
For UAE residents planning their next getaway, the message is clear — one visa, one region, one plan.
