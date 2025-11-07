GCC unified visa to be launched in 2026: Saudi minister

Officials see it as a central piece of the region’s economic diversification strategy, expected to attract international visitors who want multi-country itineraries without repeated paperwork, separate fees and varied entry rules. Early indications suggest the visa will be valid for tourism and family visits, with online applications only. Travellers are expected to be given the choice between access to a single country or all six, with validity ranging between one and three months. Costs are expected to be lower than securing individual visas for each destination.