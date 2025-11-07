GCC unified visa to be launched in 2026: Saudi minister

A single visa for six Gulf countries moves closer as Saudi Arabia confirms a 2026 launch
Dubai: The Gulf’s long-planned unified visa is set to go live next year, marking the most significant step yet toward integrated regional travel and a more connected tourism economy across the GCC. The confirmation came from Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, who said the initiative had reached a major milestone after four years of coordinated work among Gulf governments.
Speaking at the Gulf Gateway Investment Forum in Manama, Al-Khateeb said the GCC is moving through a historic period of tourism expansion, supported by cultural depth, modern infrastructure and a consistently safe environment. He said these strengths are positioning the region among the world’s leading destinations. “The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are witnessing a historic transformation in their tourism sectors, with tourism emerging as a key economic pillar alongside oil and trade,” he said.
The unified entry permit, officially known as the GCC Grand Tours Visa, will allow travellers to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman using a single application. The programme was formally approved in November 2023 at the meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman and is widely viewed as a Schengen-style model designed for the Gulf.
Officials see it as a central piece of the region’s economic diversification strategy, expected to attract international visitors who want multi-country itineraries without repeated paperwork, separate fees and varied entry rules. Early indications suggest the visa will be valid for tourism and family visits, with online applications only. Travellers are expected to be given the choice between access to a single country or all six, with validity ranging between one and three months. Costs are expected to be lower than securing individual visas for each destination.
Once launched, applicants will likely need a passport with at least six months of validity, accommodation details, a passport-size photo, proof of travel insurance, evidence of funds and a return or onward ticket. The full list will be published closer to launch. The application itself is expected to be straightforward, processed through an official online portal where travellers upload documents, pay the fee and receive their digital entry permit via email.
Al-Khateeb said the Gulf’s growing aviation footprint underscores the importance of easing mobility across the bloc. He noted that the region’s four largest airlines carried nearly 150 million passengers last year, yet only 70 million travelled within the Gulf. He said this gap shows how much untapped demand remains for intra-GCC movement. “This gap represents a major opportunity to enhance connectivity and integration among GCC destinations,” he said.
The region’s push for a shared visa reflects a broader trend toward harmonised regulations and unified data systems. Policymakers see streamlined entry rules as a gateway to deeper collaboration in tourism infrastructure, hospitality investment and cross-border mobility. It also positions the Gulf to compete more effectively as a consolidated tourism zone rather than six separate markets with varied rules.
Al-Khateeb said the region’s transformation is being reinforced by its cultural heritage, expanding transport networks and secure environment, factors he believes will help the Gulf compete at scale. He said tourism is becoming an economic pillar that sits alongside oil, trade and logistics, driven by both investment and strong demand from regional and international travellers.
The unified visa is expected to strengthen that trajectory by encouraging longer stays, wider travel patterns and higher spending across multiple cities. Officials from several Gulf nations have indicated that more details will be released in the months ahead, with the application platform expected to open before the official launch next year.
