GCC Grand Tourist Visa eases travel across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain
Dubai: The long-anticipated unified GCC tourist visa—often compared to Europe’s Schengen system—is moving closer to launch, with a pilot phase expected by the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.
Al Marri confirmed the development in remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), describing the initiative as a “strategic step towards deeper regional integration” that will enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal as a single tourism destination.
Jassim Al-Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, had earlier confirmed the visa is in its final approval phase, with applications soon available via a digital platform.
The UAE’s expanding tourism base underscores why the unified visa comes at a pivotal moment.
By mid-September 2025, the number of commercial licences issued in key tourism-linked sectors—hospitality, aviation, air transport, aviation technologies, and digital tourism solutions—had climbed to 39,546, a 275 percent increase compared to 2020.
Al Marri said the surge reflects the country’s reforms to business and investment regulations, which continue to attract international companies, capital, and partnerships in tourism and hospitality.
He also reaffirmed that tourism remains central to the UAE’s economic priorities under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to draw 40 million hotel guests annually and raise the sector’s GDP contribution to Dh450 billion by the end of the decade.
The GCC unified tourist visa — also known as GCC Grand Tourist Visa — will allow visitors to travel freely across all six member states—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—using a single entry permit. It was approved by GCC ministers in 2023.
A digital application platform will underpin the system, enabling tourists to plan multi-country Gulf itineraries with fewer administrative barriers.
Al-Budaiwi, while confirming that the unified visa is now in its final technical and digital implementation stages, also detailed how the system will serve as a key catalyst for the region’s tourism and economic growth.
Al Marri reaffirmed that the initiative would boost cross-border tourism and strengthen the region’s global competitiveness as one connected destination.
The unified visa will follow a phased rollout, starting with a pilot at the end of 2025, before full implementation across the bloc.
The Gulf already represents a strong source market for the UAE.
In 2024, the UAE welcomed 3.3 million visitors from GCC countries, accounting for 11 percent of total hotel guests:
Saudi Arabia: 1.9 million (58%)
Oman: 777,000 (24%)
Kuwait: 381,000 (12%)
Bahrain: 123,000 (4%)
Qatar: 93,000 (3%)
These flows are expected to grow substantially once the unified visa comes into effect, reducing friction for travelers and opening new opportunities for airlines, hotels, and digital tourism platforms.
Beyond the visa, Al Marri highlighted several initiatives shaping the next phase of regional tourism growth:
Launch of the sixth “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign in December to promote domestic tourism.
Hosting the UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit in October, as part of the Future Hospitality Summit, to deepen partnerships in tourism and aviation.
Expanding training programmes for Emirati talent in hospitality and travel.
Supporting start-ups and tourism technology ventures through new incentive programmes.
With the GCC unified visa set for a pilot launch before year-end, the Gulf is on the brink of a tourism transformation—one that could make multi-country travel within the region as seamless as Europe’s Schengen zone.
The UAE’s early groundwork—policy reforms, infrastructure growth, and strong tourism performance—positions it at the forefront of this regional shift.
For travelers, the change promises a simple reality: soon, one visa could open six doors across the Gulf.
