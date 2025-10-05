Al Marri confirmed the development in remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), describing the initiative as a “strategic step towards deeper regional integration” that will enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal as a single tourism destination.

Dubai: The long-anticipated unified GCC tourist visa—often compared to Europe’s Schengen system—is moving closer to launch, with a pilot phase expected by the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.

He also reaffirmed that tourism remains central to the UAE’s economic priorities under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to draw 40 million hotel guests annually and raise the sector’s GDP contribution to Dh450 billion by the end of the decade.

Al Marri said the surge reflects the country’s reforms to business and investment regulations, which continue to attract international companies, capital, and partnerships in tourism and hospitality.

Al-Budaiwi, while confirming that the unified visa is now in its final technical and digital implementation stages, also detailed how the system will serve as a key catalyst for the region’s tourism and economic growth.

The GCC unified tourist visa — also known as GCC Grand Tourist Visa — will allow visitors to travel freely across all six member states—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—using a single entry permit. It was approved by GCC ministers in 2023 .

With the GCC unified visa set for a pilot launch before year-end, the Gulf is on the brink of a tourism transformation—one that could make multi-country travel within the region as seamless as Europe’s Schengen zone.

These flows are expected to grow substantially once the unified visa comes into effect, reducing friction for travelers and opening new opportunities for airlines, hotels, and digital tourism platforms.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.