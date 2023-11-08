Muscat: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have unanimously approved the Unified Gulf Tourist Visa.
Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, made the announcement during the 40th meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers in the Omani capital, Muscat.
Al Budaiwi lauded the new Unified Gulf Tourist Visa describing it as a remarkable achievement and a testament to the close cooperation and wise directives of the GCC leaders.
During the meeting, Gulf interior ministers also launched an electronic system linking traffic violations across GCC countries.
Al Budaiwi stressed that the project linking traffic violations electronically between the GCC countries is one of the initiatives that will contribute to achieving traffic safety goals. He further noted that the newly established system will deliver a wide range of unified traffic services to citizens across the GCC countries.
Al Budaiwi emphasised that the GCC countries have achieved remarkable progress and prosperity at various levels, gaining regional and global recognition for their development efforts, particularly in enhancing the well-being of Gulf citizens. “This achievement requires maintaining a high level of national security and ensuring the deterrence of any threats that could impede the region's continued progress,” Al Budaiwi said.
The Secretary-General highlighted the growing concern over the proliferation of drugs in the GCC countries, emphasising the need for collective action to address this issue among the region's youth. He called for a unified strategy that encompasses prevention, control, and treatment of drug-related problems.
Al Budaiwi commended the national campaigns and the dedicated efforts of security personnel in combating drug-related challenges, recognizing their pivotal role in safeguarding the GCC countries from the threat posed by drug abuse, particularly among youth and society.
During the meeting, several crucial security issues were discussed, including the potential of formulating a comprehensive Gulf strategy to combat drugs, and the launch of security awareness campaigns.