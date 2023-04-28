1 of 10
Qatar initially introduced the Hayya visa for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This week the country announced that the revamped Hayya platform would allow all nationalities to apply for 30-day visas to visit Qatar. Qatar’s tourism authority, Visit Qatar, added that GCC residents of all professions can get a tourist visa through the portal. Here’s what to see if you’re planning a visit soon.
Barbecue and a picnic: If you have family or friends in Qatar, Rawdat Al Khail Park might be a great place to visit for a barbecue night or a fun picnic. The park is known for sound effects that mimic the melodious cacophony of birds in their natural environment. With prayer rooms, kids’ play areas, electric scooter rentals, the park is a well-rounded attraction for families and large groups.
Find Venice in Qatar: Find a Venice-like place in Qatar at the Qanat Quartier on The Pearl-Qatar. The destination features rows of colourful buildings with azure canals as the backdrop. You could take a water taxi to get the full experience. Another attraction to visit on The Pearl Qatar are the piano steps. The staircase features 30 musical steps.
Ice skating: The Gondolania Ice Rink in Qatar is the best place to go if you’d like to take ice skating lessons or ice hockey lessons.
Snow rides and races: Doha Festival City houses the Snow Dunes which features slides, a racer ride and other fun activities. The attraction also features a restaurant if you’d rather just watch the action.
Drives from Doha: If you’re looking for a unique experience outside the city, head to Al Karaana Lagoon which is home to desert hares, foxes and various bird species.
Watersports: Kitesurfing is a popular tourist activity and so is wakeboarding. You can choose your adrenaline activity at most of the beaches I Qatar with beginner-friendly options as well. Zekreet, Al Mafjar, Mesaieed’s Sealine Beach, and Fuwairit are some places to try these activities.
Beaches: If you’re looking for a kid-friendly beach head to Katara Cultural Village. The beach has activities for the entire family. You can also shop at 21 High Street once you’ve had enough sun.
Animal encounters: With a petting zoo, pony rides and even cows, Baladna Park is perfect for children to have fun animal encounters. Adults can try their hand at an obstacle course or go karting.
