Zayed National Museum opens Dec 3: A landmark tribute to the UAE’s heritage and future

Built on Saadiyat, the museum reflects years of meticulous construction and vision

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Zayed National Museum, opening on 3 December, rises in the Saadiyat Cultural District as a national landmark shaped by vision, heritage and innovation. Its creation honours the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, bringing the nation’s story to life through immersive galleries and cultural narratives.
Zayed National Museum
The museum has designed its membership programmes to ensure a welcoming experience for all while encouraging visitors to return, explore and engage with the story of the nation.
WAM
Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster, the museum features soaring wing-shaped towers inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s love of falconry.
WAM
Visitors begin their journey in Al Masar Garden, a 600-metre outdoor gallery featuring native landscapes, falaj irrigation and a timeline of Sheikh Zayed’s life.
Inside, more than 1,500 artefacts from a 3,000-piece collection tell the story of the UAE from ancient times to the modern era.
The “Our Beginning” gallery immerses visitors in the life of Sheikh Zayed through recordings, rare photographs, personal items and historic documents.
Archaeological discoveries spanning 300,000 years— including one of the world’s oldest pearls—are showcased in the “To Our Ancestors” gallery.
Galleries explore the UAE’s deep connections through trade, language, religion and maritime heritage, from Ibn Majid to the pearl divers. Above, construction work in progress in 2023 highlights the meticulous effort behind creating the Zayed National Museum.
March 18, 2023: Construction of the Zayed National Museum, seen from the Abrahamic Family House in the Saadiyat Island Cultural District, Abu Dhabi.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
