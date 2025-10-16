Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “As the national museum of the UAE, sitting at the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District, Zayed National Museum presents the story of our land, our people, and our heritage in a way that is alive, evolving, and open to all. The museum reflects the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose belief in culture, education, and knowledge continues to guide us. History and innovation come together within the museum, creating a space where dialogue, learning, and exchange can flourish, and where visitors of all generations can engage with our nation’s journey from its ancient roots to its aspirations for the future."