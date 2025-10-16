Ready to truly immerse yourself in local culture?
This winter, you’ll have a chance to immerse yourself in local history and really understand the legacy of the UAE by visiting Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. The museum, opening in Saadiyat Cultural District, on December 3, journeys through ancient times, honouring the founder of UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, before following the trajectory of the country to modern day.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “As the national museum of the UAE, sitting at the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District, Zayed National Museum presents the story of our land, our people, and our heritage in a way that is alive, evolving, and open to all. The museum reflects the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose belief in culture, education, and knowledge continues to guide us. History and innovation come together within the museum, creating a space where dialogue, learning, and exchange can flourish, and where visitors of all generations can engage with our nation’s journey from its ancient roots to its aspirations for the future."
"In opening these doors, we reaffirm our commitment to culture as a source of knowledge, connection, and inspiration for generations to come. The inauguration of Zayed National Museum is a defining milestone in the enduring cultural journey of Abu Dhabi.”
Here's what we know about the museum so far:
The museum has six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and one outdoor gallery. And among the interesting artefacts it houses is a 300,000-year-old stone tool found at Jebel Hafit in Al Ain.
The six permanent galleries are:
Our Beginning: Which runs through the legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed.
To Our Ancestors: Which examines human activity 300,000 years ago in this part of the world.
Through Our Connections: Speaks of the wide-ranging impacts of trade and communication with other civilisations, and the impact of new tech. It also talks about the development of Arabic and the spread of Islam.
By Our Coasts: Ancient trades such as pearling, fishing and trading are spoken about here, and there’s an examination of how it has affected Emirati identity.
To Our Roots: The conversation about identity digs deeper, looking at lifestyles, customs and traditional practices.
Al Masar Garden: No study of a land is complete without the study of its landscape and here we look at the elements that inspired Sheikh Zayed, such as the native flora.
Zayed National Museum’s collection includes more than 3,000 pieces, of which 1,500 will be on display at any given time.
This shall be an interactive space, claims its website, explaining that not only will there be talks and ticketed (and free) programmes held throughout the year, there will also be workshops, live performances, film screenings and cultural demonstrations.
The building, designed by Foster + Partners – whose work includes The Index building in Dubai – was inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight. In keeping with the UAE’s efforts towards sustainability, the design combines ancient sustainability techniques with modern tech.
The firm explains through a social media post: "Architecturally, the aim has been to combine a highly efficient, contemporary form with elements of traditional Arabic design and hospitality to create a museum that is sustainable, welcoming and culturally of its place. Celebrating Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and commitment to nature, the museum is set within a garden telling the story of Sheikh Zayed through the landscapes that inspired him."
There will be a number of dining options here, including:
Fine dining Emirati restaurant Erth,
Al Ghaf Cafe, and
Garden Cafes.
This will be the first cultural institution in the Middle East to become a member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme. Up to 80 per cent of staff will be fully trained as part of the programme.
Visitors who want to participate wear a Sunflower lanyard or pin to indicate that they may benefit from extra time or support during their visit. Meanwhile, trained museum staff will wear Sunflower pins, making them easily identifiable as being prepared to assist with confidence and care.
Tickets are now available on zayednationalmuseum.ae for Dh70.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox