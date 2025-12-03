Inside Zayed National Museum: 6 must-visit galleries telling the UAE’s story

New landmark traces 300,000 years of UAE history through Sheikh Zayed’s life, legacy
Zayed National Museum – the centrepiece of the Saadiyat Cultural District – opened its doors to the public, offering an immersive journey through the history, heritage and identity of the UAE. It was inaugurated on Tuesday during the National Day official ceremony.
From the earliest evidence of human habitation on the Arabian Peninsula to the formation of a modern nation, the museum weaves together archaeology, environment, leadership and culture into a powerful narrative that spans more than 300,000 years. As both a national landmark and cultural bridge linking the seven emirates, the museum underscores their shared past and collective vision for the future.
At the heart of the museum’s story is the life and legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His vision, values and deep respect for the land and people of the Emirates serve as a guiding lens through which visitors explore the nation’s evolution. Through more than 1,500 rare and significant objects displayed across six permanent galleries, the museum blends archaeological artefacts, historic items, contemporary installations and cutting-edge audiovisual and sensory experiences.
The visitor journey begins in the museum’s striking 600-metre outdoor gallery, the Al Masar Garden. This landscaped pathway sets the tone for the experience ahead, connecting visitors to the natural environment before leading into the indoor exhibitions, which explore Sheikh Zayed’s life, the natural landscapes of the UAE, ancient civilisations, maritime history and the traditions of inland communities. Together, the galleries reveal how geography, innovation, exchange and faith shaped Emirati identity over millennia.
The first gallery, Our Beginning, introduces the formation of the UAE and offers an intimate look at the leadership, legacy and beliefs of Sheikh Zayed. Through a blend of storytelling and personal artefacts, the gallery presents the Founding Father not only as a statesman, but also as a visionary deeply rooted in the culture and landscape of his homeland.
One of the most striking highlights is a meticulously recreated Chrysler Newport in Formal Black. This vehicle mirrors the one Sheikh Zayed was seen driving in the 1968 documentary Farewell Arabia. A digital enhancement of the film confirmed it to be a 1966 model. An exact match was sourced from California and restored to reflect Sheikh Zayed’s original car, complete with a flag mount and larger wheels designed to withstand rough desert terrain.
Other significant items in the gallery include a foetal heart monitor used at Kanad Hospital in Al Ain in the 1960s, the graduation bisht of one of the first students of the United Arab Emirates University, crafted from goat and camel hair, cotton and gold thread. An asaa (camel stick) and a rich photographic archive – including rarely seen images of Sheikh Zayed, key development projects and everyday life in the newly unified nation – further enrich the narrative.
The gallery explores the profound and enduring relationship between the people of the UAE and their environment. It illustrates how dramatic landscapes, natural resources and human ingenuity shaped life in the region over millions of years.
At its centre is a three-metre-long, three-dimensional alabaster map of the UAE, accompanied by a projection that traces the geological evolution of the land. The display shows the ancient Tethys Ocean from 200 million years ago, the rise of the Hajar Mountains some 70 million years ago, and the gradual formation and filling of the Arabian Gulf, reaching its current shape around 6,000 years ago.
Five striking artistic dioramas depict the formation and use of the region’s natural resources, including fossil fuels represented by delicate glass microorganisms. Another diorama highlights Sheikh Zayed’s pioneering hydroponic farming experiments on Sadiyat Island in the early 1970s.
The gallery examines evidence of human activity in the UAE dating back more than 300,000 years and explores early trade connections within the Arabian Gulf and beyond.
Among the most extraordinary objects is the Abu Dhabi Pearl, estimated to be around 8,000 years old – one of the oldest natural pearls ever discovered. Unearthed in 2017 at a Neolithic settlement on Marawah Island, approximately 20 kilometres off the UAE coast, it may have been used as an adornment and stands as a powerful symbol of the region’s ancient relationship with the sea.
Other artefacts include a Neolithic vase decorated with geometric patterns, a Palaeolithic stone tool dating back over 300,000 years, and a pendant adorned with mirrored animal motifs discovered in a communal tomb in Al Ain more than 3,000 years old.
Spanning from the Iron Age around 3,000 years ago to the 1100s CE, the gallery explores the rise of trade, the development of the Arabic language and the arrival of Islam in the region. Rare manuscripts, multimedia displays and archaeological finds offer insight into how ancient societies adapted, communicated and prospered.
A standout piece is the Abiel Coin, an example of the earliest coinage used in the UAE, inspired by the currency of Alexander the Great in the 4th century BCE. It bears a stylised image of the Greek hero Herakles on one side and a seated figure with a horse on the other.
Additional highlights include a ceramic cup engraved with representations of ancient falaj irrigation channels, referenced by Pliny the Elder in Natural History, written nearly 2,000 years ago. The gallery also features folios from the legendary Blue Qur’an, now confirmed to have originated in Al Andalus, Spain.
This gallery traces more than five centuries of life along the Emirates’ shores – from advances in navigation in the 14th century to the decline of the pearling industry in the early 20th century.
Notable objects include a glazed Longquan porcelain dish from China (1300–1400 CE), prized for its distinctive green hue, and fragments of an Imperial Ming dynasty pomegranate dish (1426–1435 CE) discovered in Julfar, present-day Ras Al Khaimah, showcasing the region’s importance in global trade. Traditional boatbuilding tools from the 1970s – such as the judoom (axe), minqar (chisel) and maj’dah (bow drill) – highlight the craftsmanship that sustained coastal life.
The final gallery, To Our Roots, shifts the focus inland, exploring how communities survived and thrived in the deserts, mountains and oases of the UAE. It sheds light on traditional knowledge, essential skills and the deep respect for the environment passed down through generations.
Among the poignant objects is the maenega, an aromatic necklace from the Al Dhafra region in the 1950s, traditionally placed around an infant’s neck for comfort and protection. Other highlights include the rababa, a single-stringed instrument central to Nabati poetry, an ancient ceramic incense burner from Al Ain dating between 1000 and 600 BCE, a wasem (cauterisation tool), a mikhala (kohl container) and an unglazed storage jar.
Together, these galleries form a compelling, sensory-rich narrative of a nation’s journey – from ancient seas to modern skylines, from tradition to innovation – honouring the past while inspiring future generations.
More details, entry tickets and annual memberships are available at zayednationalmuseum.ae.
