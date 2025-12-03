President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, stand for a photograph during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum.

