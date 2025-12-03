GOLD/FOREX
Zayed National Museum opens in Abu Dhabi’s cultural heart

A landmark celebrating Sheikh Zayed’s vision and the UAE’s rich history and culture

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The UAE Armed Forces take part in the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations at the Zayed National Museum. Designed as soaring falcon wings, the museum stands as a striking symbol of the UAE’s ambition, cultural identity, and deep connection to the natural world.
UAE Presidential Court
1/14
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, stand for a photograph during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum.
UAE Presidential Court
2/14
A dazzling drone show lights up the sky during the opening of the Zayed National Museum, creating a vibrant display above its iconic falcon-wing architecture. The spectacle marked a key highlight of the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
UAE Presidential Court
3/14
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman sit in front of a photograph of the first Federal Supreme Council meeting, during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum.
UAE Presidential Court
4/14
The museum chronicles the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, offering visitors an immersive journey through the UAE’s history, culture, and extraordinary transformation.
WAM
5/14
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that the museum safeguards the values, vision, and humanitarian spirit of the UAE’s Founding Father for future generations. Performers added a cultural flourish to the celebrations at the Zayed National Museum.
UAE Presidential Court
6/14
The Zayed National Museum’s collection includes more than 3,000 artefacts, with 1,500 items currently on display, each contributing to the story of the UAE and its people.
UAE Presidential Court
7/14
Visitors can explore six permanent galleries, each offering a deep dive into heritage themes from nature and ancestors to maritime traditions, early communities, and Emirati cultural roots.
UAE Presidential Court
8/14
“Our Beginning” gallery presents an intimate look at Sheikh Zayed’s life, featuring immersive installations, voice recordings, family letters, photographs, and stories that shaped the UAE’s formation.
UAE Presidential Court
9/14
To Our Ancestors” reveals archaeological discoveries that demonstrate thousands of years of human presence, connecting today’s visitors with early civilisations of the region.
UAE Presidential Court
10/14
The Magan Boat is displayed at the Zayed National Museum.
UAE Presidential Court
11/14
Through Our Nature guides visitors through the UAE’s diverse landscapes—from deserts to oases and coasts—showcasing how environment shaped sustainable living across millennia.
UAE Presidential Court
12/14
To mark its opening, the museum launches a dynamic cultural programme featuring live performances, creative workshops, guided tours, and activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.
UAE Presidential Court
13/14
Performers participate during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum.
14/14
The Zayed National Museum opened to the public on Wednesday, December 3.
UAE Presidential Court
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
UAE leaders: Our future begins with our people

