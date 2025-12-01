UAE's renaissance inspires global admiration: Ruler of Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad explained: “The past decades of the Union stand as witness to a renaissance that continues to amaze the world — a renaissance that built pillars of knowledge, development, and achievement, transforming the UAE into an oasis of security, peace, tolerance, and humanity. Today, our flag soars high in the sky of accomplishment, telling the story of a nation that believes the impossible does not exist in its dictionary, and that glory belongs to those who pursue it with unwavering determination.”